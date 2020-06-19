× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Vote. And keep making your voices heard in other ways, like through marching and protesting.

Those were the main messages of Friday’s Juneteenth rallies in Racine.

“This means nothing right here if I don’t see just as many as you here at the polls, when it’s time to vote, when it matters," said Carl Fields, a Racine resident who has devoted his life to helping his community since he got out of prison over five years ago. "Why is it important? Because sometimes 15 or 16 people come together in a room where they make decisions that affect all of us.”

Despite technically living as a free man in Racine, Fields is still on extended supervision and won't be eligible to vote until 2033 unless there's a legislative or executive change that restores his ability to take part in America's democratic process.

“These elected officials in these positions that continue to be in these positions that don’t address our concerns, that (expletive) has got to go … Now isn’t the time to be politically correct,” said Caron Butler, the Racine native-turned-NBA All-Star who has been an outspoken supporter of Black Lives Matter, while speaking into a megaphone on the street that bears his name. “This voting period is the most important of our lifetime … (Expletive referring to excrement) starts up top and runs downhill.”

Butler continued: “We've got allies. We've got supporters. The biggest thing for us as black and brown people in this country is the wealth gap. Don’t get it twisted. You can’t shake the tree when your funding comes from the white majority.”

Need for allied support

According to research from The Brookings Institution, the wealth of the average white family in the U.S. is nearly 10 times that of the average black family: $171,000 for white families compared to $17,150 for black families, as of 2016.

Racine’s Juneteenth rally started at 4 p.m. on Friday as two separate rallies: one for black Americans in the parking lot of Gateway Technical College, another for “allies and supporters” who are not black in the parking lot of the former Winslow School at the corner of 14th Street and Park Avenue. The two groups, totaling about 200 altogether, came together at the intersection of 14th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, where they merged their call-and-response chants into one, yelling things like “Who shut it down? We shut it down!” and “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” They then marched to the Dr. John Bryant Center on Caron Butler Drive before dispersing soon after 6 p.m.

Racism is still a day-to-day reality for many black Americans.

Ashanti Wilson told the story of the time a white classmate in advanced placement classes with Wilson said: “I don’t want to be in classes with ratchet, ghetto, Hot Cheeto girls.” The classmate tried to make up an excuse about what she was trying to say, but Wilson knew the racist undertones were unmistakable.

Another white friend described Wilson to her mother as: “She’s not black-black. She’s like: white-black.”

Fields had a similar story he shared at the same rally. As a child, Fields went to a friend’s house exactly one time. Then, after that day, his friend’s mother stopped letting Fields come over. “I know to this day his mother did not like the idea of he and I being friends,” Fields said.

Closing gaps between white and black people starts with money and stability, speakers said. Alderman John Tate II called on white property owners to work on selling homes to black people in the city, rather than simply renting to them, to help close the wealth gap.

Legacy of slavery

Racism in America goes beyond those schoolyard incidents.

Tate, who is also chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission, pointed out that slavery in his view is still technically legal in America. When the 13th Amendment was ratified in 1865, it banned slavery in the traditional sense, but it included the phrase “except as a punishment for crime.”

“Slavery still exists in the nation today,” said Tate. “We have a thread of slavery that’s still taught to this day and running tightly through our nation that says slavery will not end. It will not end. It exists today. It started as full-blown slavery but then it transformed … into sharecropping. It transformed into Jim Crow. It transformed into mass incarceration. It transformed into mass police brutality.

"So we are not there yet.”

The legacy of slavery, Tate said, “is running through our nation and it is choking us and that is why we cannot breathe.”

Unarmed black men are almost five times more likely per capita to be killed by police than unarmed white men, according to The Washington Post. Black people are more than five times as likely per capita to be incarcerated than white people in the U.S. Out of every 100,000 black people in the U.S., 2,306 are in prison; compared to 450 out of every 100,000 white Americans, according to the Prison Policy Institute.

“Educate yourself,” Butler said. “Understand systematic oppression. Understand the history of oppression of black people in this country. Understand what people sacrificed for us to have the right to exercise our right to vote. Understand how important that is.”

Frustrations with police

Tate called on those listening to not take out their frustrations on individual police officers.

“The police are not the issue. They are a symptom of an existing system that is designed to perpetrate and sustain an inequity that has been established from the beginning of this nation," Tate said. "When we talk about reforming the police, that’s why we have to transform what law enforcement looks like because you can’t reform something while it’s still established in its roots. You can’t change a weed in the ground without yanking it up, pulling it. You can’t change the landscape by just picking around things because the roots still run deep.”

A commonly cited fact from protesters following the death of George Floyd has pointed to how some aspects of modern policing were grown from roots in slave patrols in the south. “The birth and development of the American police can be traced to a multitude of historical, legal and political-economic conditions. The institution of slavery and the control of minorities, however, were two of the more formidable historic features of American society shaping early policing,” Dr. Victor E. Kappeler, of Eastern Kentucky University, wrote in 2014 in a paper titled: “A Brief History of Slavery and the Origins of American Policing.”

There was little interaction between the Juneteenth celebrators and the Racine Police officers at Friday’s rallies. The officers mostly kept quiet, stood to the sides of the marchers, blocked off streets so vehicles would not interfere and kept watch from the sidelines.

Tate said that, despite being an elected official without a criminal record, he — like so many other black Americans — still has a fear of police.

“It doesn’t take me having to use a counterfeit bill to die at the hands of the police,” he said, referencing Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

“It doesn’t take me having to drive drunk and get caught in a Wendy’s parking lot for me to die at the hands of the police,” Tate said, referencing how Rayshard Brooks was shot in the back and killed by an Atlanta police officer on June 12.

“But even if it did," Tate said, "I shouldn’t die at the hands of the police.”

