With video: No lifeguards at Quarry Lake Park this summer; cliff jumping not allowed despite popularity

“Cliff diving at Quarry Lake is strictly prohibited and citations can be issued by law enforcement. Due to the rock walls beneath the surface of the water, cliff diving is not allowed and it is extremely dangerous,” Anderson said.

Multiple people have been injured in the past few years cliff jumping into Quarry Lake. In 2016, an Illinois girl was hospitalized after slipping from a cliff. Thirty-two people, most of them teens, were cited in one weekend in 2015 for jumping from the fenced-off cliffs framing the lake. A 14-year-old Illinois boy in 2010 suffered a head injury after jumping at Quarry Lake.

Although dogs are not allowed at city and county beaches, several were seen at Quarry Lake Sunday and at North Beach Monday.