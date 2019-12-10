With Video: Mount Pleasant's first Christmas tree lighting event a hit with parents, kids

Of course there was a line to see and take a picture with Santa, but also there was a woman dressed as Elsa from the movie “Frozen;” a “Star Wars” stormtrooper wearing a Santa hat and lights around its neck; also a station where kids could make “reindeer food” out of oats, marshmallows and candy canes to be put out on the lawn on Dec. 24.

There was a scavenger hunt in which the winner received four vouchers for tickets to a future Milwaukee Admirals game.

The families could also enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or hot cider, along with cake, cookies, popcorn and other treats.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the time came to light the tree, everyone went outside and Santa did the honors.

“It’s a safe environment for the kids to come out and play, you don’t have to worry about them getting taken because of all of the (police) officers and all the other parents,” Herron said. “I like how they have this set up with the different activities … it seems like they have something for all of the age groups that might come out to see Santa.”

‘Pleasantly surprised’

George Baumgardt, parks and recreation manager for the village, has been planning the event for the past several months.