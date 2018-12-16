MOUNT PLEASANT — Dec. 12, 2002 is a day the Torres family will never forget.
A day where the famous laughter of their loved one, Steven Charles Torres, went silent.
Torres was only 40 years old when he suffered a massive, fatal heart attack while playing pool at the Hiawatha Bar and Grill in Sturtevant.
"You're at work, you get a phone call and you hear that you need to come to the hospital," Torres' brother Rick remembered. "You never think that you're going to get that phone call.
"It hits home, because you're never promised tomorrow. Live every day as best you can; you don't know when your sand is going to run out of that hourglass."
Kody Torres, 27, was just 11 years old when he lost his father. He still remembers that fateful day.
"I was so in shock, I put myself into a state of denial," Torres said. "I was in the (Wisconsin) Dells and we got the call around 10 p.m.; I just couldn't believe it. My father, my best friend was gone."
A tradition unlike any other
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have been notorious rivals since Nov. 21, 1921, when the Chicago Staleys defeated the Packers 20-0. Since then, they've have faced each other at least once every year except for the strike-shortened 1982 season.
The Torres family has gathered every year since 1988 to watch Green Bay and Chicago square off. The family is split half-and-half between the Packers and Bears, so whichever team is home that day, they pick a person who is a fan of that team and watch the game at their house for "home-field advantage." All Bears' home games were hosted at Steven's house until he passed away.
Steven's nephew, Cory Tussler, remembers the extreme measures his uncle would take to make it feel like everyone was sitting at Soldier Field.
"It's tough because he was always the life of these parties," Cory said. "Any time there was a play, he's yelling, 'Fumble!' It made the rivalry that much more fun.
"He even taped the windows open so we felt that cold air everyone else was feeling at the stadium. It was crazy but awesome at the same time."
'Bringing the home field to Steve'
The Chicago Bears hadn't won a NFC North Division title -- or even made the playoffs -- since the 2010 season, but Sunday the team had a chance to change all that with a win over Green Bay.
Despite Tussler being an avid Packers fan, he knew he had to bring the home field to his uncle.
"I contacted West Lawn (Memorial Park) and spoke with the manager about possibly tailgating right next to my uncle's gravesite," he said. "I thought of the idea a handful of years back, but it never came to fruition. Finally, this year, I said, 'We're doing this,' and with the permission of West Lawn, we were able to watch the game with my uncle right next to us."
Tussler took things a step further when he surprised Kody by flying him in from Florida to watch the game.
"We knew Kody had to be here for this," Tussler said. "It means everything to us that West Lawn was completely accommodating to our request."
Kody had no idea what the surprise would entail, but when he arrived at the cemetery and saw all of his family there, he couldn't contain his emotions.
"I'm ecstatic, man," Kody said as he choked up. "To be around all these people that have love for my dad, and to be able to share something that he loved so much, it's precious."
Division champions
It was a mild, windy day in Chicago and in Mount Pleasant on Sunday afternoon.
The Bears never trailed against the Packers and won 24-17, with Steven's spirit looking on.
"I'm trying to live every day to the fullest," Kody said. "I think I've done a pretty good job of making him proud. I know he was watching over all of us today, especially the Bears."