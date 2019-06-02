WITH VIDEO: Miles of stories at Union Grove car show

YORKVILLE – Ed Funk, or Fast Ed as some may know him, still looks back on how his 1971 Chevrolet Malibu wasn’t truly “new” when he purchased it.
When he bought it at Peterson Chevrolet in Union Grove — “Right across the railroad tracks,” as Funk recalled — the car had 6 miles on it. Nearly a half-century later, Funk’s Malibu sat just over a mile past the location of the dealership it was purchased at while on display at the Union Grove Lions Barbecue Chicken Dinner and Car Show on Sunday at the Racine County Fairgrounds.
“Damned that all it had was 6 miles, I thought it was brand-new,” Funk said.
As time went by, the car started to rattle down and Funk got himself into a little wealth through the tavern industry. He moved the car into his basement garage, and it sat for roughly 13 years. Soon enough, Funk’s car became a collectible.
“I thought, if I spent 2 hours a night for as long as it was sitting here after all this time, it would be all done,” Funk said.
Four years, 2 hours a day later, the car is back to the way it was when Funk was growing up on a farm.
“Sugar and spice and everything nice,” his dad told him. “Well, take care of it, it will take care of you.”
Funk’s father died, and he drove the car around with his mother until she passed away at age 102. With his mother sitting in the passenger seat, Funk had a message to his father after the car had been driven well over 100,000 miles later.
“Gee Mom, you know if Dad was here, I’d go ‘Well, you know, I took care of it, Dad.” Funk said. “Do you see it now? It’s all redone.”
Dealbreaker
Funk wasn’t the only one with a story to tell about his car at Sunday’s car show.
Tom Armbruster bought his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle when he was 18 years old at what is now a McDonald’s in Milwaukee. He took a 20-year break from driving it, but the car has still not left the State of Wisconsin.
“They wanted $800 for the car with 70,000 miles on it; I couldn’t swing the deal so I got my dad there,” Armbruster said. “I went home and got my dad, and he convinced them to buy it for $600.”
When he was younger, Armbruster, who now lives in Greendale, used to drag-race the Chevelle in Union Grove with his friends.
“You just run what you brung, it was just for fun, it wasn’t for racing or anything like that,” Armbruster said. “All of my friends used to do this, some of them still have cars.”
At some car shows, Armbruster even runs into some of them.
