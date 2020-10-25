With video: Marcus Caldwell remembered in words and in song at vigil

RACINE — About 100 people gathered on Sunday evening on Yout Street near Geneva Street, where Marcus Caldwell Jr. lost his life eight days before.
Caldwell, 20, was found dead in the 1200 block of Yout on Oct. 17 after an apparent gunshot wound, according to Racine Police. Additional details on the investigation had not yet been released as of Sunday night.
“You can tell that this man, that this young man whose life was taken so violently, was a very loved person by a lot of people,” said Pastor Prentiss Robbin during a vigil held Sunday by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
A nearby mesh tent was filled with candles, photos, flowers and stuffed animals, as a tribute to the love the community felt for Caldwell.
He was known throughout the community as a talented basketball player at Horlick High School, from which he graduated in 2018. He was also known as a friend, brother and son.
Those who took part in the vigil included classmates and teachers, going back to his grade school days.
His mother, Veronica McMorris, talked about what it meant to have everyone there that night.
Support Local Journalism
“I appreciate the love, the support, the encouraging words, the phone calls, texts. This was my boy, my baby,” McMorris said. “That senseless man took my baby’s life. Thank you all for the support.”
She asked his friends to come visit her, watch TV, get food from her as they would if they were visiting her son.
Robbin, who is the RIC’s organizer, thanked McMorris for having the courage and strength to come out for the vigil: “We know you loved your son.”
Father Yeprem Kelegian of St. Mesrob Church echoed the words of others during the roughly hour-long vigil.
“He was way too young. This hits every one of you. I cannot imagine what you are feeling,” Kelegian said. “This is not supposed to happen to a kid … this stupidity, this violence, this lack of love, has to stop.”
One of his friends, Denarius Bond, said Caldwell was like a brother to him. He paid tribute to Caldwell in song, choosing a tune first recorded in 1975 and covered by numerous musical stars, including Boys II Men and Jason Mraz: “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”
“I don't know where this road is going to lead," Bond sang. "All I know is where we've been and what we've been through … And I'll take with me the memories to be my sunshine after the rain.”
Case Horlick Basketball
Park Horlick Basketball
Jason Treutelaar, Marcus Caldwell and son
Case Horlick Basketball
Park Horlick Basketball
In Photos: Park runs past Horlick 84-56
Caldwell photo
In Photos: Park runs past Horlick 84-56
Marcus Caldwell Jr.
Boys basketball 2016-17 season
021916-SPT-HORLICK-PARK-BOYS-BASKETBALL-10.jpg
Case 72, Horlick 66
Case 72, Horlick 66
Case 72, Horlick 66
Horlick 75, Park 45
Horlick 75, Park 45
Horlick 75, Park 45
Horlick 75, Park 45
Horlick 75, Park 45 (copy)
Horlick 75, Park 45
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.