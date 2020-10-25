With video: Marcus Caldwell remembered in words and in song at vigil

She asked his friends to come visit her, watch TV, get food from her as they would if they were visiting her son.

Robbin, who is the RIC’s organizer, thanked McMorris for having the courage and strength to come out for the vigil: “We know you loved your son.”

Father Yeprem Kelegian of St. Mesrob Church echoed the words of others during the roughly hour-long vigil.

“He was way too young. This hits every one of you. I cannot imagine what you are feeling,” Kelegian said. “This is not supposed to happen to a kid … this stupidity, this violence, this lack of love, has to stop.”

One of his friends, Denarius Bond, said Caldwell was like a brother to him. He paid tribute to Caldwell in song, choosing a tune first recorded in 1975 and covered by numerous musical stars, including Boys II Men and Jason Mraz: “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”

“I don't know where this road is going to lead," Bond sang. "All I know is where we've been and what we've been through … And I'll take with me the memories to be my sunshine after the rain.”

