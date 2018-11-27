RACINE — A couple weeks ago, 2-year-old stray dog Hercules was found sitting on the front porch of a home near Colonial Park on the city’s west side. Hercules was recognized throughout the neighborhood, known for enjoying scraps of food tossed by friendly faces, but was skittish when police or others tried to capture him.
When he arrived on that porch, however, the homeowner said Hercules wasn’t looking too good.
“Hercules was merely skin and bones,” the Wisconsin Humane Society wrote in a press release Tuesday.
He only weighed 56 pounds and his muscles had begun to atrophy, WHS reported. Employees from the nonprofit arrived and got Hercules to let his guard down before bringing him to WHS’s Racine campus, 2706 Chicory Road, to be coaxed back to health.
The Wisconsin Humane Society shared Hercules’ story in a plea to donors to support its mission. On Tuesday, all donations up to $10,000 will be matched by WHS supporter Jude Ford, in honor of Giving Tuesday — an unofficial holiday that encourages charity near the end of the calendar year.
WHS relies on donations to stay afloat and continue its mission. WHS reports that it serves more than 40,000 animals every year.
“We’re hoping Hercules’ story will inspire animal lovers to support our work,” Angela Speed, vice president of communications, said.
After living at the shelter for just two weeks, WHS reported that Hercules has been gaining weight at a steady rate and has grown friendlier toward people.
“Without a slow and calculated feeding plan,” Speed said, “we don't know how much longer Hercules would have survived on his own.”
To make a donation, call 414-431-6119, visit wihumane.org or go to bit.ly/2TKDBId.
