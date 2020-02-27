With video: Horlick students protest school-to-prison pipeline throughout Black History Month

RACINE — Horlick High School students gathered around the school’s flag pole in the early morning chill Wednesday to protest the school-to-prison pipeline.
On each Wednesday throughout February — Black History Month — Horlick members of Youth Empowered in the Struggle (a.k.a. YES) marched into the school chanting “Black Lives Matter” and carrying a banner printed with the same message.
YES is a multicultural social justice organization with a club at Horlick that fights for immigrant, student and worker rights.
“I came out because black lives are important to me and it’s important that our voices are heard,” said Horlick senior Gionna Breckenridge, who sang “A Change Is Gonna Come” into a megaphone during the protest.
Jacquez Woodley, a junior at Horlick, said that getting in trouble as a young person shouldn’t mean a permanent black mark on that person’s record, making it difficult for them to get a job and provide for their family into the future.
“We are here to call for an end to the school to prison pipeline,” Woodley told the crowd of around 30 students. “We believe that there are ways we can address the systematic inequality and racial discrimination in our schools and end criminalization for black children.”
The American Civil Liberties Union describes the school-to-prison pipeline as, “a disturbing national trend wherein children are funneled out of public schools and into the juvenile and criminal justice systems.”
Woodley said that YES plans to develop and propose to the School Board policy changes, “to ensure that all children in the city are treated with dignity and respect they deserve.”
Local YES organizer and former Horlick student Ari Antreassian said the members of the group plan to get together sometime soon and vote on the proposals before presenting them to the School Board.
He said it was inspiring to see the students gathered at the school so early in the morning in the cold. The protest began at 6:45 a.m.
“They’re dedicated and passionate about the things that they care about that affect them and their fellow students,” Antreassian said.