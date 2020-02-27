With video: Horlick students protest school-to-prison pipeline throughout Black History Month

RACINE — Horlick High School students gathered around the school’s flag pole in the early morning chill Wednesday to protest the school-to-prison pipeline.

On each Wednesday throughout February — Black History Month — Horlick members of Youth Empowered in the Struggle (a.k.a. YES) marched into the school chanting “Black Lives Matter” and carrying a banner printed with the same message.

YES is a multicultural social justice organization with a club at Horlick that fights for immigrant, student and worker rights.

“I came out because black lives are important to me and it’s important that our voices are heard,” said Horlick senior Gionna Breckenridge, who sang “A Change Is Gonna Come” into a megaphone during the protest.

Jacquez Woodley, a junior at Horlick, said that getting in trouble as a young person shouldn’t mean a permanent black mark on that person’s record, making it difficult for them to get a job and provide for their family into the future.