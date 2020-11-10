With video: Highway 20 construction to go on a bit longer in and near West Racine

The contractor is working along Perry north of the intersection and is planning to complete that work this year.

The city’s portion of the project, from Deane Boulevard west to Roosevelt Avenue, was to replace aging infrastructure.

The city installed new pipes, new fire hydrants, new valves, and new copper water services to replace any lead service lines within the utility-owned part of the system. All copper water services were then reconnected to the new water main.

At the end of the project there will be some minor cleanup as crews remove the old fire hydrants, fill in old valve boxes in the street and undertake minor pavement repair.

Gas main

In addition to the city’s water project, WE Energies has been moving and replacing 4,500 feet of gas main.

According to Amy Jahns, senior communication specialist for WE Energies, requests were made for the company to move the facilities for a construction project conducted by both the City of Racine and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Jahns added the request was pretty typical for a road construction project because the path has to be cleared so the builders can work.