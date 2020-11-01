With Video: Halloween in the time of COVID: folks find a way to have fun

“We’ll do whatever we can do to keep the family safe, especially the kids,” April Carbajal said.

Porch lights were off

People were not only concerned about sending their kids door-to-door, they also were concerned about an influx of strangers on their doorsteps. In many of the city’s neighborhoods, there were few porch lights on. According to the long established custom, a porchlight indicates homeowner participation and the potential for a treat.

Erika Bueno walked with Kayden, 5, and Leila, 10, through their neighborhood keeping an eye out for porch lights.

Bueno reported there were few porch lights on in the immediate neighborhood, so they were going to try another block.

Esther Bueno was one of the few people on her block with the porchlight on and a big bowl of candy ready to hand out, even though there were few trick-or-treaters in her neighborhood.

She said she was doing it for the kids. Bueno was not worried about the leftovers because she has 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren to help her dispose of extra treats.

Contactless trick-or-treating

Other families devised creative ways to safely participate.