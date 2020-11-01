 Skip to main content
With Video: Halloween in the time of COVID: folks find a way to have fun
With Video: Halloween in the time of COVID: folks find a way to have fun

RACINE — It was a trick-or-treat with few goblins and ghouls — at least out on the streets.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Public Health Department and some pediatricians advised against door-to-door activities.

Along the same lines, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services posted on Twitter: “You know what the best thing you can be this Halloween? Safe.”

The tweet continued by noting the increase of COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin meant trick-or-treating was “riskier than anything that goes bump in the night.”

Based on the sparse trick-or-treaters on the streets around town, especially compared to a normal year, it seemed area families opted to play it safe with private parties and backyard events.

Just south of Downtown, member of the Carbajal family gathered in their yard for a candy hunt.

Daniel Carbajal said in a normal year, five or six families would gather at his sister’s house for trick-or-treating and afterward they would go to his aunt’s house for hot chocolate, pizza, and pan dulce.

This year, they’re playing it safe for a combination of reasons: They have had family members with COVID, work associates with COVID or in quarantine, and warnings in the news, with particular reference to the news from northern Wisconsin where the pandemic is particularly bad.

“We’ll do whatever we can do to keep the family safe, especially the kids,” April Carbajal said.

For Halloween, the Carbajal kids celebrated Halloween with a candy hunt in their yard. From left, Eri, 12; Benny, 4; EJ, 3; Julian, 11; Jaylyn, 9; and Lucky, 4. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
People were not only concerned about sending their kids door-to-door, they also were concerned about an influx of strangers on their doorsteps. In many of the city’s neighborhoods, there were few porch lights on. According to the long established custom, a porchlight indicates homeowner participation and the potential for a treat.

Erika Bueno walked with Kayden, 5, and Leila, 10, through their neighborhood keeping an eye out for porch lights.

Bueno reported there were few porch lights on in the immediate neighborhood, so they were going to try another block.

Esther Bueno was one of the few people on her block with the porchlight on and a big bowl of candy ready to hand out, even though there were few trick-or-treaters in her neighborhood.

She said she was doing it for the kids. Bueno was not worried about the leftovers because she has 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren to help her dispose of extra treats.

Contactless trick-or-treating

Travis and Jessica Dunk devised a social distanced candy drop for trick-or-treaters at their home on Saturday.

Other families devised creative ways to safely participate.

Travis and Jessica Dunk sat on their porch and dropped treats through a tube that delivered the candy into a basket.

Across town, Jim Dunk and his brother Tom devised a socially distanced candy drop.

Jim, stationed on the second floor of the house, dropped the treats through a tube down to ground level where they could be retrieved from a handsomely decorated scarecrow.

Tom Dunk said his brother worked more than a month on the plan and the elaborate decorations.

“We may have gotten a little carried away,” Tom Dunk said with a laugh.

Leon Vaughn stops for a treat at the contactless trick-or-treat extravaganza designed by Jim Dunk with help from his brother Tom Dunk. 
