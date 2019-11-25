With video: George the Penguin is back at George's Tavern, 'and better than ever'

“It’s really a unique thing,” said Gibson, who started out as a bartender at George’s in 1990. “We’ve started so many traditions over the years ... when you’ve just been at a ‘place’ since ’46, you have a lot of traditions.”

Another George’s tradition is coming up this week. Every Thanksgiving, the tavern serves Tom and Jerry cocktails from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. It’s a time when former Racinians can stop in, see old friends and have a drink “before going to Grandma’s,” Gibson said. “People come back ... They never miss the chance to get a Tom and Jerry.”

Beth Hilts moved away when she was 10 years old, but was back in town on Saturday. She remembers coming Downtown with her grandma as a kid, just to drive over the Main Street Bridge and say hello to George the Penguin.

Hilts drove from Sunfield, Michigan — a nearly 300-mile trek — to see George restored, and reunite with old friends and family still living here.