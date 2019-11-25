With video: George the Penguin is back at George's Tavern, 'and better than ever'

RACINE — George the Penguin has returned to his perch at George’s Tavern, the music-friendly bar at 1201 N. Main St. founded by brothers George and Chris Popoff in 1946, during a ceremony emceed by George Fennell.
That’s four “Georges” in one sentence: you’re welcome.
On Saturday, during a chilly November afternoon that even a penguin might be able to enjoy, George’s mascot was restored at his proper place above the front entrance.
George the Penguin — made of metal, standing about 6 feet tall amd weighing 30 pounds — has been keeping watch for 25 years. When he was first made, bartenders would move the sculpture outside when they opened each day and back inside at closing time. A metal stand was later made allowing him to stay outside 365 days a year.
But those days have not always been kind to him.
George’s metal seams were rusted. His base was damaged. A lot of his paint was faded. All of the paint from his bowtie was gone. His kilt was barely recognizable. And the black paint covering his head was patchy.
“It was looking pretty sad,” said Bill Reid, the Wind Point-based artist who originally created George. “I’d like to see that bird happy again.”
“That bird” does look happy again, after Reid was able to spend the summer restoring the sculpture to its former flightless glory. Dozens of George’s regulars celebrated his return during Saturday’s unveiling ceremony.
“George is back, and better than ever,” one man yelled amid applause after a blue tarp was pulled back Saturday afternoon.
A penguin of tradition and distinction
George the Penguin was originally commissioned by David Popoff, Chris Popoff's son and George Popoff’s nephew.
Gary Gibson, who took over the bar in July 2015, recalls that David Popoff (who retired to California five years ago) wanted Reid “to build a sculpture to represent all the things the business and the city stands for.”
The symbolism in the penguin is obvious:
- He’s a penguin, an homage to The Penguin Players, the cabaret troupe that got their start on George’s stage. They later outgrew the venue and started working out of The Eagles Club across the street.
- The penguin is holding a trumpetfish, a pun referencing the musical past and present of the venue.
- George wears a red bowtie, showing respect for the “formal history” of theater, as George Fennell called it.
- A kilt. George’s has long been “a second home” for the Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps. The kilt-wearing Mad Plaid Brass band performed on the bar’s stage after the refurbished penguin was unveiled Saturday.
- The laurel wreath atop George’s head references Popoff’s Macedonian heritage; the Popoffs trace their roots to southeast Europe’s Balkan Peninsula.
“It’s really a unique thing,” said Gibson, who started out as a bartender at George’s in 1990. “We’ve started so many traditions over the years ... when you’ve just been at a ‘place’ since ’46, you have a lot of traditions.”
Another George’s tradition is coming up this week. Every Thanksgiving, the tavern serves Tom and Jerry cocktails from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. It’s a time when former Racinians can stop in, see old friends and have a drink “before going to Grandma’s,” Gibson said. “People come back ... They never miss the chance to get a Tom and Jerry.”
Beth Hilts moved away when she was 10 years old, but was back in town on Saturday. She remembers coming Downtown with her grandma as a kid, just to drive over the Main Street Bridge and say hello to George the Penguin.
Hilts drove from Sunfield, Michigan — a nearly 300-mile trek — to see George restored, and reunite with old friends and family still living here.
“I’ve watched the penguin my whole life,” Hilts said while standing on Main Street and snapping a photo of George with her smartphone on Saturday. “He’s been a fixture for how long I’ve been coming to Racine.”
Updated: The print version of this story stated that David Popoff was George Popoff's son. He is actually Chris Popoff's son and George Popoff's nephew.
