WITH VIDEO FROM THE SCENE: Recovery operation underway on Lake Michigan
Racine

Multiple Racine County law enforcement agencies are involved in a Friday morning recovery operation on the Lake Michigan shoreline off Augusta Street and Michigan Boulevard. The Racine County Medical Examiner's Office was also called to the scene. The area is being treated as a crime scene, with a large section of Lake Michigan shoreline being cordoned off south to Zoo Beach. Agencies responding include the Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

 ERIC A. JOHNSON,
Sgt. John Spieker, left, is assisted by a fellow Racine Police Department officer Friday morning in expanding a crime scene area as part of recovery operations along the Lake Michigan shoreline at Zoo Beach. Multiple Racine County law enforcement agencies responded to the Lake Michigan shoreline off Augusta Street and Michigan Boulevard. Agencies responding included the Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office. 

RACINE — Multiple Racine County law enforcement agencies are involved in an ongoing Friday morning recovery operation on the Lake Michigan shoreline off Augusta Street and Michigan Boulevard.

The area is being treated as a crime scene, with a large section of Lake Michigan shoreline being cordoned off south to Zoo Beach.

The Racine County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene, police confirmed. Other agenices responding include the Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department and Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unknown at this time whether the recovery effort is related to the Sept. 22 disappearance of 18-year-old Mount Pleasant resident Casey Shaw. The initial investigation into Shaw’s disappearance led officers to the area of Augusta Street and Michigan Boulevard in Racine, where the Racine Police Department, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard conducted an extensive search.

The Journal Times will post additional information regarding the ongoing Lake Michigan recovery effort as it becomes available.

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC's Meagan Wolfe on Early Voting Numbers

