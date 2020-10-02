WITH VIDEO FROM THE SCENE: Recovery operation underway on Lake Michigan

RACINE — Multiple Racine County law enforcement agencies are involved in an ongoing Friday morning recovery operation on the Lake Michigan shoreline off Augusta Street and Michigan Boulevard.

The area is being treated as a crime scene, with a large section of Lake Michigan shoreline being cordoned off south to Zoo Beach.

The Racine County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene, police confirmed. Other agenices responding include the Racine Police Department, Racine Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department and Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unknown at this time whether the recovery effort is related to the Sept. 22 disappearance of 18-year-old Mount Pleasant resident Casey Shaw. The initial investigation into Shaw’s disappearance led officers to the area of Augusta Street and Michigan Boulevard in Racine, where the Racine Police Department, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard conducted an extensive search.

The Journal Times will post additional information regarding the ongoing Lake Michigan recovery effort as it becomes available.

