WITH VIDEO: Floyd protests take calmer turn Monday night

Later, the protesters gathered in a circle and prayed.

Later Monday night, police approached the barricades and talked to the protesters, explaining why the officers were wearing riot gear and asking protesters to disperse in an orderly fashion.

Many protesters then left the scene.

Earlier, on Monday afternoon, more than 200 people marched peacefully throughout the city.

Cars honked their horns in support, with some passengers hanging out of the car windows raising their fists. Chants of “No justice, no peace, we don’t need no racist police” and “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Say his name, George Floyd” echoed throughout the city.

The protesters moved to the Racine Courthouse and sat for nine minutes, the length of time Floyd’s neck was knelt on by a police officer. While the chanting continued through the first eight minutes, the final minute was spent in silence. The group then marched to the Racine Police Department and did the same there before proceeding around the city.

The relative calmness of Monday's gathering clashed sharply with the havoc of Sunday night and early Monday morning.