WITH VIDEO: Floyd protests take calmer turn Monday night

The havoc and destruction that rocked Racine late Sunday night seemed to subside on Monday.
People protesting police brutality after the death of George Floyd, who died last week while being detained by Minneapolis police officers one week ago, were calmer and more restrained on Monday than late Sunday, when protesters clashed with police, caused property damage, looted and set fire to a community policing house.
On Monday night, protesters gathered near the Racine Police Department, 800 Center Street, and chanted "peaceful protest" and "no justice, no peace." Police were lined up outside the police station.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason issued an emergency declaration instituting a city-wide curfew from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
"We know people need to be heard, and on both Saturday and today we saw a well-organized and peaceful demonstration and marches through the City," Mason said. "However, we don’t want outside forces to use peaceful protests as shields at night in order to cause destruction.
"The evidence suggests that last night’s activity that led to the destruction of Thelma Orr COP house and vandalizing of other local businesses came from individuals who are not a part of or from our community.
At 9:59 p.m., the protesters knelt in silence and raised their right fists into the air.
Later, the protesters gathered in a circle and prayed.
Later Monday night, police approached the barricades and talked to the protesters, explaining why the officers were wearing riot gear and asking protesters to disperse in an orderly fashion.
Many protesters then left the scene.
Earlier, on Monday afternoon, more than 200 people marched peacefully throughout the city.
Cars honked their horns in support, with some passengers hanging out of the car windows raising their fists. Chants of “No justice, no peace, we don’t need no racist police” and “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Say his name, George Floyd” echoed throughout the city.
The protesters moved to the Racine Courthouse and sat for nine minutes, the length of time Floyd’s neck was knelt on by a police officer. While the chanting continued through the first eight minutes, the final minute was spent in silence. The group then marched to the Racine Police Department and did the same there before proceeding around the city.
The relative calmness of Monday's gathering clashed sharply with the havoc of Sunday night and early Monday morning.
On Sunday night, demonstrations n Monument Square started peaceful. But they ended with looting, acts of vandalism, and police ended up using tear gas at one junction after rocks and fireworks were directed at officers in riot gear in front of the Downtown police station.
The demonstration got heated when it reached the Racine Police Department, 800 Center St., after 1 a.m. Monday. About three dozen protesters, with more than 100 standing behind, yelled at officers in riot gear from the Racine Police Department and Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Sometime around 2 a.m. Monday, a group of protesters set fire to the Community Policing (COP) House at 1146 Villa Street.
The blaze was under control in about 40 minutes, reports said.
At a press conference at noon Monday with Mason, Racine Police Chief Art Howell said that he did not believe someone from the community would have set the blaze.
Howell believes the damage was done by outsiders.
“With specific regard to the physical building, it can be replaced. It’s certainly insured,” the police chief said.
The police department plans to repair the building and bring it back to normal.
Several retail stores reported damage Monday morning. Liquor Depot, 1401 Washington Ave., reported a large front window was smashed around 4 a.m. Monday. A broken window was also reported at Magic Supermarket, 1007 Washington Ave. at 10th Street. Boost Mobile and Metro PCS cell phone carrier locations in Racine also reported windows broken and items stolen from their stores.
In Caledonia, some police gathered near Four Mile Road and Douglas Avenue on Monday evening after reports that a protest would be held there. But Caledonia Police on Facebook to dispel the rumors.
"Tonight we are hearing problems in our community starting from the Four Mile and Douglas area. We also hear them, we acted accordingly and spoke with the businesses in the area. Some of them choose to take action to protect their employees. Also word of people coming into our community to cause problems. We have found nothing to substantiate these rumors. We are on duty and here for you," the post said.
