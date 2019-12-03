With video: Depot crowd celebrates Holiday Train with music, donations for Food Bank

CALEDONIA — “This Christmas, save your money, spend a little more time with me honey.”
That’s the chorus of the first song singer-songwriter Kelly Prescott played when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train made its first-ever stop in Caledonia at The Depot Tavern on Highway G.
The lyric encapsulated the message of the day.
Hundreds of people came out, filling rural Highway G with a mixed crowd with people from all over the county. There were kids from the city who were bused in by NBA All-Star/Racine native Caron Butler. And there were locals like Rob Distad, who has celebrated the Holiday Train coming through the area.
It has passed by The Depot for years after stopping in Sturtevant. But this was the first year it stopped there.
“We always have a good time,” Distad said while allowing his puppy, named Darbie Dragons, to pose with a few of the hundreds of kids in attendance. “They got a bigger crowd this year that’s for sure.”
The tradition at The Depot started five or six years ago with a couple friends/business owners who got a bunch of people together.
The Holiday Train was coming by, and that was a good enough reason to get people together.
The Gracyalnys, who own The Depot tavern, and the Parkers, who own Parker Power Equipment, put together a little event to wave at and cheer on the Holiday Train as it rolled across Highway G.
The next year they did it again. And again the next year, collecting donations for the Racine County Food Bank all the way.
The gathering on Highway G quickly became a tradition. They wanted to keep making it bigger.
Sue Gracyalny started writing to Canadian Pacific Railway, complimenting its work in fundraising $15.8 million and collecting 4.5 million pounds of food over the past 21 years with its country-crossing Holiday Train. Gracyalny also asked if maybe the train could stop next to The Depot on Highway G, instead of just rolling past like normal.
This year, the railroad gave they OK. The train would make a stop, just six miles north of its customary stop at the Amtrak Hiawatha station in Sturtevant.
The community delivered. Distad was right — it was the biggest crowd they have seen.
“This is all good,” Ken Parker of Parker Power Equipment said. “It’s just a lot of good down-home people … Everybody is chipping in.”
It's obvious why they want to do it again next year.
During the Holiday Train’s stop, a $3,000 check was presented to be donated to the Racine County Food Bank, since all donations made through the Holiday Train stay local.