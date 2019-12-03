With video: Depot crowd celebrates Holiday Train with music, donations for Food Bank

CALEDONIA — “This Christmas, save your money, spend a little more time with me honey.”

That’s the chorus of the first song singer-songwriter Kelly Prescott played when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train made its first-ever stop in Caledonia at The Depot Tavern on Highway G.

The lyric encapsulated the message of the day.

Hundreds of people came out, filling rural Highway G with a mixed crowd with people from all over the county. There were kids from the city who were bused in by NBA All-Star/Racine native Caron Butler. And there were locals like Rob Distad, who has celebrated the Holiday Train coming through the area.

It has passed by The Depot for years after stopping in Sturtevant. But this was the first year it stopped there.

“We always have a good time,” Distad said while allowing his puppy, named Darbie Dragons, to pose with a few of the hundreds of kids in attendance. “They got a bigger crowd this year that’s for sure.”

The tradition at The Depot started five or six years ago with a couple friends/business owners who got a bunch of people together.