With video: 'Bigger crowd than ever' celebrates Holiday Train with music, donations for Food Bank

The Gracyalnys, who own The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G, and the Parkers, who own Parker Power Equipment, 11333 Highway G, put together a little event to wave at and cheer on the Holiday Train as it rolled across Highway G.

The next year they did it again. And again the next year, collecting donations for the Racine County Food Bank all the way.

The gathering on Highway G quickly became a tradition. They wanted to keep making it bigger.

Sue Gracyalny started writing to Canadian Pacific Railway, complimenting its work in fundraising $15.8 million and collecting 4.5 million pounds of food over the past 21 years with its cross-country Holiday Train. Gracyalny hopefully asked if maybe the train could stop next to The Depot on Highway G, instead of just rolling past.

This year, the railroad gave the OK. The train would make a stop, just six miles north of its longstanding traditional stop at the Amtrak Hiawatha station in Sturtevant.

The community delivered. Distad was right — it was the biggest crowd they have seen.