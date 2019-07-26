You are the owner of this article.
With video: Big Boy steams through Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — People lined up along the train tracks on Friday to capture a piece of history as the Big Boy steam locomotive passed through Racine County. 

The Union Pacific steam locomotive No. 4014, known as the Big Boy, is traveling through the area as part of the UP’s Great Race Across the Midwest, which celebrates the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

The Transcontinental Railroad, which opened in May 1869, connected the east and west coasts via rail for the first time, taking travel across the country from six month by wagon train to two weeks by steam engine.

No. 4014 headed out from Butler, Wis., around 8 a.m. Friday, and traveled through Racine County on the UP tracks west of Highway 31 as it made its way to West Chicago. It went through Racine County around 9:30 a.m. 

No. 4014 is one of 25 Big Boys built exclusively for the Union Pacific, the first of which were delivered to the company in 1941, according to the UP website. The massive locomotives were 132 feet long and weighed 1.2 million pounds.

No. 4014 was retired in 1961, after logging more than 1 million miles during its 20 years of service. The Union Pacific reacquired the engine from a railroad museum in 2013 and began restoring it.

The Big Boy

The Big Boy locomotive passes through Racine County on Friday, July 26. It passed through the county around 9:30 a.m. Here people lined up along Willow Road by the SC Johnson facility. 
Big Boy

Riders in the Big Boy locomotive wave as it passes through Racine County on Friday. 
Big Boy

People lined up along the train tracks on Friday to capture a picture of the Big Boy steam locomotive as it passed through Racine County. 
Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times. To stay informed about what is going on in Racine County, subscribe at journaltimes.com/subscribenow. It's only about 10 cents per day for a digital subscription.

