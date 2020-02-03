With video: Ajax's walls come a-tumblin' down in Uptown

RACINE — Some Uptown residents must have welcomed the sight of Ajax manufacturing plant’s walls a-tumbling down.

New Berlin Grading started demolition of the site on the 1500 block of Clark Street on Monday. Demolition Supervisor Jeff Voelker said they’ve been commissioned to take down everything “except the bar” — the historic former Pabst pub on the corner of 16th and Clark Streets.

Cardinal Capital Management of West Allis, the developer for the project, plans to use the historic building for a management office, a community room and a Racine Police Department Community Oriented Policing house.

Cardinal plans to turn the demolition site into 141 new apartment units, which will include 54 “affordable” units. Cardinal Capital President Erich Schwenker said the affordable units will be pegged to income and range from $700 to $900 per month. The affordable units will need to be completed in 2020 to qualify for the house tax credits.

The development will also include 87 market-rate units, which will range from $1,500 to $1,700 or $1,800.

During the announcement in November of a development agreement with the city, Schwenker said the project pushes the boundaries of what people think can be done in the City of Racine.