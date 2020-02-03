With video: Ajax's walls come a-tumblin' down in Uptown

RACINE — Some Uptown residents must have welcomed the sight of Ajax manufacturing plant’s walls a-tumbling down.
New Berlin Grading started demolition of the site on the 1500 block of Clark Street on Monday. Demolition Supervisor Jeff Voelker said they’ve been commissioned to take down everything “except the bar” — the historic former Pabst pub on the corner of 16th and Clark Streets.
Cardinal Capital Management of West Allis, the developer for the project, plans to use the historic building for a management office, a community room and a Racine Police Department Community Oriented Policing house.
Cardinal plans to turn the demolition site into 141 new apartment units, which will include 54 “affordable” units. Cardinal Capital President Erich Schwenker said the affordable units will be pegged to income and range from $700 to $900 per month. The affordable units will need to be completed in 2020 to qualify for the house tax credits.
The development will also include 87 market-rate units, which will range from $1,500 to $1,700 or $1,800.
During the announcement in November of a development agreement with the city, Schwenker said the project pushes the boundaries of what people think can be done in the City of Racine.
“I think you can see from looking at other projects we’ve done,” he said, “that this is going to have a spectacular impact. And the impact is not just on how it looks within the neighborhood … the more important thing is spurring the imagination of everybody in the city of Racine as to what can happen, what can be done … the physical act changes how you think about everything.”
Terms of the deal
In November, the City Council approved a development agreement with Cardinal Capital in which the city agreed to provide:
- $1 million site remediation and parking incentive, $500,000 from the 2019 Intergovernmental Revenue fund and $500,000 from the 2020 IG fund.
- A developer-funded “pay-as-you-go” tax incremental district development incentive not to exceed $3 million paid out as 90% of all tax increments attributable to the market-rate portion of the project from 2020 to 2031.
- A $900,000 loan from the city to Cardinal, secured by a Cardinal Capital Corporate Guaranty as well as a subordinated lien against the property. The city received the loan on behalf of Cardinal from the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands to close the funding gap for the project and grant Cardinal access to an interest rate below 4%, according to City Administrator Jim Palenick. Cardinal will pay debt service on the loan monthly.
- The city will provide Cardinal a $600,000, 20-year, 1% interest community development block grant multi-family housing loan for the affordable housing part of the project.
- The city will make and fund any necessary upgrades to water transmission mains within Clark Street to serve the project at an estimated cost of $275,000.
- The city will waive residential equivalent connection fees, an estimated cost of $50,500.
- The city agrees to assist Cardinal with acquiring additional grant funding or low interest loan funding for the cost of remediation and demolition of the site.
In exchange, Cardinal has agreed to:
- A minimum investment of $21 million in hard construction costs on the site.
- Commitment to the Racine Works program
- To meet Enterprise Green Communities and Green Certification criteria, including providing electric vehicle charging stations.
- A $12 million minimum increment guaranty to the increased property assessment is set to begin in 2022 and continue through the termination of the TID.
- Lease the new COP house to the Racine Police Department for $10 a month during the 11-year life of the TID.