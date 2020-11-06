With Tiktok video: Tacos win over pizza in incredibly close St. Joseph Elementary election

RACINE — The much anticipated results of the election at St. Joseph Elementary School between candidate pizza and candidate tacos are in, with tacos barely defeating pizza, 194 votes to 193.
The final vote was taken on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Eighth grade students in social studies teacher Nick Bennett’s class at St. Joseph, a Siena Catholic School, have been campaigning for their favorite foods for the past several weeks, trying to win over younger students as well as staff.
The project began with students picking either team tacos or team pizza and then choosing their leaders, or presidents. The teams then began registering students to vote, made their own ballot boxes, put up posters and even created a TikTok video to encourage students to vote.
The students also engaged in a debate, with team members answering questions posed by Bennett.
“Remember we are attacking the food, not the people,” Bennett said at the start of the debate. “That’s the one difference with our debate.”
In the debate President Pizza, Bridget Cafferty, described the food as “delicious, affordable and eco-friendly.”
“Pizza’s mission is to bring family and friends together while being happy, environmentally conscious, getting daily nutrients, all while eating delicious food,” she said.
President Tacos, Vinny Marani, countered that tacos offer a wide variety of toppings, from guacamole to jalapenos.
“Tacos are built in healthy portions,” he said, adding that the food also contains essential vitamins and nutrients.
This is the first time Bennett had tasked his students with running an election and campaigns, and he said the students really “took ownership” of the project.
“I really liked being a leader and being responsible for the group,” Marani said.
Marani went so far in his campaign as donning a taco costume and tricking out a face mask with a taco theme.
During the course of the project, Cafferty said she learned more about being a leader, something she’s always enjoyed.
But when it comes to elections specifically, Cafferty said she was most interested to learn about the Electoral College and how it works.
Bennett found that the students were also looking at different demographic groups, with Marani guessing that tacos would fare better with older students who are less picky eaters and Cafferty convinced that the younger crowd would go with the ever-popular pizza.
Bennett said that he hopes in the process of completing the project that students learned how elections work, the history of voting — with women and African Americans gaining the right to vote much later than white men — and what a privilege it is to be able to vote.
