MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village of Mount Pleasant’s Plan Commission proposed to improve 10 existing parks from 2021 to 2025 and to begin development for a new park.

According to the Parks and Open Space Plan for the village, which was proposed by Community Development Director Samuel Schultz on Monday and is delivered every five years, the estimated total cost of the recommended projects in the five-year plan will be about $914,000. The recommendations are to be sent to the Village Board for approval by the end of the year.

All projects in the plan are improvements to be made at existing parks except for the work to be done on Biex-Ramcke Homestead Park, an 87-acre park along the Pike River and Lamparek Ditch in the south-central portion of the village that has yet to be developed, but is owned by the village.

The recommendation for Biex-Ramcke is to prepare a plan of its development before 2025. Facilities tentatively proposed for the park include a baseball diamond, three softball diamonds, two soccer fields/play fields, a playground, a nature trail, a shelter, a sledding hill, a trailhead and restrooms/concessions.

Some of the projects in the plan were approved in previous years. The following items will be recommended to the Village Board:

Dirkse Park.

Replace the sand digger and add gravel to the walking path.

Drozd Park.

Add a basketball half-court; to pave the park access road, parking lot and pathway; to add a gaga pit (an octagonal play area); to renovate the ball field for T-ball; and to replace the backstop.

James Turek Park.

Improve the landscaping.

Lake Park.

Add a picnic shelter.

Pheasant Creek Park.

Improve the landscaping and develop “basic park amenities.”

Pike River Pathway.

Add a driveway and parking lot to allow additional access to the trail, and to add a shelter.

Sheridan Woods Park.

Grade the infield of the ball diamond, spray the weeds and replace the swings and slide playground equipment.

Smolenski Park.

Repair the trail bridge, add a basketball court, replace the infield of the ball diamond, install a gaga pit, replace the horseshoe pits with cornhole goals and improve the walking trails.

Stewart-McBride Park.

Add gravel to the trail around the retention pond and ball field.

Village Civic Campus Park.

Install six pickleball courts and develop “detailed engineer plans” for its construction.

To keep up with progress on park projects, visit mtpleasantwi.gov/2510/Park-Projects.

