With remote start to the year, Racine Unified offers voluntary furloughs to some employees

RACINE — With students set to learn remotely from home for at least the first quarter of the coming school year, Racine Unified is offering voluntary furloughs to some of its employees.

Unified’s building service and clerical employees as well as educational assistants have been offered voluntary furloughs.

Employees in those groups who opt not to take furloughs will be required to work on-site and will likely perform different work than they would do during a typical school year.

“For example, our educational assistants may be asked to help at meal distribution sites, help print and mail/distribute learning materials to students and help support and check-in with students and families virtually or by phone,” Stacy Tapp, the district’s chief of communication and community engagement, said in an email.

She added that keeping some of the employees in the voluntary furlough group at work will allow the district to provide support and resources to students that are unique to remote learning. Some of those employees will communicate with families to ensure they have the remote learning resources that they need.