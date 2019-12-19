With reader poll: Steil votes against impeachment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The votes for impeachment were 230-197-1 on the first charge, 229-198-1 on the second, and each vote was along party lines.

Now a trial is going to take place in the Senate, likely after the new year.

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said after the House vote "there needs to be a fair and honest trial where every senator will take an oath to do impartial justice."

"I take that oath seriously and my judgment on the charges that the president abused his power for political gain and obstructed Congress will be guided by my responsibility to support and defend the Constitution,” Baldwin said in a statement.

The Senate eventually will vote on each article separately which means Trump could be found guilty of one or both articles, or be acquitted all together.

To remove Trump from office, a two-thirds supermajority of the Senate would have convict Trump. That would mean, 67 out of 100 senators.

Steil represents Wisconsin's 1st District which includes all of Racine, Kenosha and Rock counties, along with parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

The Journal Times will update this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.