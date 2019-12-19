With reader poll: Steil votes against impeachment

Republican Congressman Bryan Steil stayed true to his word and did not vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.
Steil, who represents Racine County in Congress, said he has been opposed to impeachment since the beginning of the process.
"Although the Senate is now tied up with the impeachment trial, the House should get to work on issues impacting Americans: tackling the rising costs of health care, securing our border, and addressing our national debt,” Steil said in a statement.
With a trial scheduled to take place in the Senate, Trump is the third president to be impeached in United States history.
Back in October when Vice President Mike Pence spoke at Uline in Kenosha, Steil called the investigation into Trump a "partisan impeachment process."
Trump has been embroiled in controversy the last several months after a whistleblower filed a complaint claiming the president wanted to withhold military funding to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation on Democratic presidential candidate former-Vice President Joe Biden.
The complaint lead to investigations and public hearings at committees in the House.
The House voted on two articles of impeachment, the first charged Trump with abuse of the power of his office and the second charged him with obstructing Congress with its investigation.
The votes for impeachment were 230-197-1 on the first charge, 229-198-1 on the second, and each vote was along party lines.
Now a trial is going to take place in the Senate, likely after the new year.
Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said after the House vote "there needs to be a fair and honest trial where every senator will take an oath to do impartial justice."
"I take that oath seriously and my judgment on the charges that the president abused his power for political gain and obstructed Congress will be guided by my responsibility to support and defend the Constitution,” Baldwin said in a statement.
The Senate eventually will vote on each article separately which means Trump could be found guilty of one or both articles, or be acquitted all together.
To remove Trump from office, a two-thirds supermajority of the Senate would have convict Trump. That would mean, 67 out of 100 senators.
Steil represents Wisconsin's 1st District which includes all of Racine, Kenosha and Rock counties, along with parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.
The Journal Times will update this story.