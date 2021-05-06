With progressive construction plans like at Horlick complex, Racine may be at 'forefront of climate change'

RACINE — The City of Racine is continuing to work toward being a leader in clean energy with help from private, for-profit partners.
Last week, the U.S. Green Building Council announced that 15 cities — Racine being the only one in Wisconsin among the 15, and one of only two in the Midwest — are beginning the process of being certified “in a national cohort supported by the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for Cities Local Government Leadership Program.”
The Cities Local Government Leadership Program was launched by the USGBC with nearly $2 million in funding from Bank of America. LEED is a green building certification program used around the world to promote the design and construction of green buildings and neighborhoods.
Should Racine end up being certified, “it will join the more than 120 cities and communities that have already achieved LEED certification,” according to the city, with a goal of achieving certification by March 31, 2022.
“LEED for Cities helps local leaders create responsible, sustainable and specific plans for natural systems, energy, water, waste, transportation and many other factors that contribute to quality of life,” Mahesh Ramanujam, USGBC president and CEO, said in a statement. “These 15 local governments are committed to finding solutions for health, sustainable and high performing, and using LEED as a tool to ensure they are on a path of continuous improvement. Along with our partners at Bank of America, USGBC looks forward to seeing what’s to come as we work to create a better world for everyone.”
Your digital subscription will ensure that you receive the most important news of the day from the most trustworthy news source in the area.
Added Alex Liftman, global environmental executive at Bank of America: “USGBC’s work and its LEED for Cities program are helping to catalyze the critical change needed to ensure every city has a sustainable foundation and is part of the solution to reach the aims of the Paris Climate Accord. Cities are at the forefront of climate change, so building LEED-certified cities can accelerate the transition to more low-carbon communities and helps to ensure the wellbeing of the citizens that live and work there.”
LEED at Horlick
With the new construction underway at Historic Horlick District, J. Jeffers & Company will be aiming to achieve the LEED gold standard.
The historic rehabilitation projects on the Horlick campus have also been LEED.
“One of the ways that we are able to achieve LEED gold standard is by building a fair amount of solar power into the buildings,” Josh Jeffers, president and CEO of J. Jeffers & Company, said.
The rooftops of both buildings of the new construction will have solar panels on them. Additionally, there will be solar panels on the carport parking structure.
That plan is one touted by local leaders.
“The City of Racine has built capacity in sustainability over several years,” Cara Pratt, the city’s sustainability and conservation coordinator, stated of the city seeking LEED certification. “We adopted a resolution committing to the Paris Climate Accord in 2018, received SolSmart Bronze designation and passed a Zero Waste resolution in 2019, installed the City’s largest to-date solar array, and won two grants associated with environmental justice and resilience in 2020. We also anticipate delivery of 9 electric buses in late 2021.
“In a few short years, we’ve demonstrated the economic value of reducing our carbon footprint, and we look forward to leveraging LEED for Cities certification to build a healthy, equitable, and sustainable future for all Racine residents and businesses.”
Here’s what the governments seeking LEED certification receive: