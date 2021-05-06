With progressive construction plans like at Horlick complex, Racine may be at 'forefront of climate change'

RACINE — The City of Racine is continuing to work toward being a leader in clean energy with help from private, for-profit partners.

Last week, the U.S. Green Building Council announced that 15 cities — Racine being the only one in Wisconsin among the 15, and one of only two in the Midwest — are beginning the process of being certified “in a national cohort supported by the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for Cities Local Government Leadership Program.”

The Cities Local Government Leadership Program was launched by the USGBC with nearly $2 million in funding from Bank of America. LEED is a green building certification program used around the world to promote the design and construction of green buildings and neighborhoods.

Should Racine end up being certified, “it will join the more than 120 cities and communities that have already achieved LEED certification,” according to the city, with a goal of achieving certification by March 31, 2022.