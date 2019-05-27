With poll: Should voucher school funding info be included on property tax bills?

RACINE — As Democrats at the state level work on legislation to require information about voucher school funding to be included in property tax bills, both sides are accusing the other of playing politics and obscuring the truth.
The City of Racine mailed a flier with its tax bills last year detailing what proportion of residents’ tax dollars go to Gateway Technical College, the city, Racine County and Racine Unified Schools.
The flier pointed out that out of Racine Unified’s $91.3 million tax levy, $18.64 million funded vouchers for K-12 students to attend private schools.
According to the staff of state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, a bill requiring similar voucher funding information be included in property tax bills across Wisconsin is likely to be introduced at the state level sometime this week.
But some advocates of voucher schools, such as Jim Bender, president of Wisconsin School Choice, say that Racine’s flier was inaccurate and that additional context is needed for taxpayers to understand voucher funding. Wisconsin School Choice is an organization based in Milwaukee that advocates for voucher schools.
“There’d be no way on a property tax bill to give any sort of context to make it accurate,” Bender said.
Marc Duff, Racine Unified’s chief financial officer, stands by the numbers he provided to the city that were included in the flier. He said those are the numbers he was advised to provide to the city by the Department of Public Instruction.
How the funding works
Voucher funding for most students living in the Racine Unified School District to attend private schools comes from a reduction in general aid to Racine Unified. Unified can make up for that reduction through an increase to its property-tax levy. That’s where the number $18.64 million comes from: That was the amount of the reduction to Unified’s aid and therefore the amount of the levy increase.
Bender argues that this only tells part of the story, as the district can count some of the voucher students in its headcount when applying for equalized aid from the state. Equalized state aid helps to bring down property taxes.
According to an analysis supplied by the state’s Legislative Fiscal Bureau in answer to questions from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, a voucher supporter, the real impact of vouchers on Racine taxpayers is $4.8 million as the district is supplied $13.5 million in equalized aid to make up for part of the levy increase.
Duff says Bender failed to mention that this payment is reimbursement for last year’s tax levy, not the current year.
“This is just another way of portraying the impact,” Duff said.
Duff maintains that if local tax funding for voucher students was eliminated, the district’s tax levy would decrease by more than $18 million.
Impact difficult to predict
It’s impossible to say what the tax impact would be if the voucher program ended, because no one knows how many of the students attending private and parochial schools on vouchers would return to Racine Unified.
“It’s highly unlikely that 100 percent of those students would come back,” Duff said.
Duff said the district simply wants taxpayers to know that a portion of its budget — that is made public every year — goes to reimburse the district for aid reductions due to voucher payments.
“The people and taxpayers deserve to understand what they’re paying for as far as private schools,” Duff said. “We want people to understand that out of our Racine Unified School District budget of $300 million, $18 (million) to $20 million is going for private schools. When we get criticized for how much we’re spending per student, some of that cost includes what we spend for private schools.”
Teachers union involvement
Bender argues that allowing input on the tax flier from the Racine Unified teachers’ union, Racine Educators United, is unethical. According to Racine Mayor Cory Mason, REU presented the city with a petition asking it to do a voucher tax insert similar to one sent out in Milwaukee.
In response to Bender’s claim that the teachers union’s involvement was unethical, Mason said: “A school voucher lobbyist is opposing giving taxpayers information about how much of their property taxes are allocated to private school vouchers.”
Mason said that he would let the public decide who is engaged in an ethical conflict.
This school year, there are 3,324 students enrolled in the Racine Parental Choice Program, with 26 schools participating.
Wisconsin has three voucher school programs that allow students who meet certain qualifications, including family income limits, to attend private and parochial schools on a publicly funded tuition voucher. Milwaukee and Racine have their own separate programs, while the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program serves the rest of the state.
In the 2018-19 school year, per-pupil payments for vouchers are equal to $7,754 for students in grades K-8 and $8,400 for high school students.
