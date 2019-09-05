RACINE — Along with the new school year, Racine Unified has a new busing company, First Student. Following the first two days of school, there have been many reports of students having problems with busing, including no buses showing up and extremely late buses.
The Journal Times is working on a story about the new bus company and some of the issues children have experienced. Have you had any issues with busing? If so post in the comments below or comment on the story on Facebook. If you would like a reporter to contact you and are willing to use your name, email Racine.Newsroom@journaltimes.com or send a message on Facebook.
First Student Inc. began providing the district’s busing Aug. 1, taking over after the district’s contract with Durham School Services ended July 31. Durham had provided the district’s busing for the past 20 years, but First Student outscored Durham when the district put out a request for proposals for transportation services last winter.
After First Student was awarded the Unified transportation contract from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2024, Durham announced it was laying off its 212 Racine employees.
The company told The Journal Times that First Student was set to employ upward of 200 people locally and that it hired many of the same drivers that had worked for Durham.
