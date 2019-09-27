RACINE — A Racine-based organization is advocating changing the name of Christopher Columbus Causeway to the Root River Causeway, though both the city and county would have to approve the change.
Should the Christopher Columbus Causeway be renamed the Root River Causeway?
The proposal was brought to the city by Coming Together Racine, a grassroots organization with a mission to, “actively challenge and eliminate racism in the greater Racine area.”
But during discussion at the city Public Works and Services Committee meeting on Tuesday, city staff informed the group and the committee that the city only has control over a short portion of the causeway. In order to get the marina and all the businesses using Christopher Columbus Causeway as their address to agree to the change, advocates would have to get the cooperation of the county.
The Committee voted to send the proposal on to the City Council for approval and asked that a resolution be prepared recommending Racine County follow suit.
Root River Causeway
One of the Coming Together Racine representatives who spoke in front of the committee was Mike Shields, a former City Council member who served when the council voted to rename what was then the 4th Street Causeway to Christopher Columbus Causeway.
Now Shields is advocating changing the name to Root River Causeway to honor the Native Americans who lived in the Racine area and named the Root River.
“We need to tell the truth about history and respect the people who were here,” said Shields. “Christopher Columbus had nothing to do with Racine, Wisconsin.”
A Journal Times article from April 13, 1991, states that the proposal was brought forward by the Racine Columbus Quincentenary Commission, which was comprised of 18 volunteers who organized a celebration of the 500th anniversary of Columbus’ arrival to the Americas.
The group first approached the county since it owns the majority of the causeway and the marina. Once they received county approval they went to the city, which controls 4th Street from Lake Avenue until about 400 feet east of that point.
City Engineer John Rooney pointed out that on the city’s stretch of the road the name change wasn’t official but honorary so changing the name on that stretch is fairly simple.
On the county property, it may be more complicated. According to Racine County Mapbook, the properties owned by the county have Christopher Columbus Causeway as their official address.
Members of the committee expressed support for the group’s proposal.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at City Hall, 730 6th St., Room 205.
“We need to tell the truth about history and respect the people who were here ... Christopher Columbus had nothing to do with Racine, Wisconsin.” Mike Shields, former alderman
“Oprah Winfrey Way”....why not...Shields is a joke!
There's people want to rewrite history. Statues, names and other mentions of history if it doesn't sit their narrative. Root River sounds dirty. African Americans sold their own people into slavery and still do in Africa. Why glorify it? You could argue this 8 ways to Sunday. Leave the name.
Cristobal Colòn needs to have his fake, racist and slave trading name removed from any all things dealing with a country he never discovered nor was close to. White history is based on lies, hypocrisy, pillaging, rape, murder and omissions. His likeness should be removed post haste
What’s black history based on? Just curious.
So you want to remove the Kennedy's from all postings?
Out with the Eye-Talians and rename it in honor of the next Presdient and great Native American Elizabeth Warren Causeway. Why?--To feed the need for Racine TO DO SOMETHING! BTW---Any statues of Gen. Lee need pulling down?
Yes, Columbus was Italian, however he was financed by Spain. So , the Italian claim on him is [lol]
We don't have monuments to Traitors in Racine. We were and are a Union State and an Anti-Slavery City (see Joshua Glover).
@Jacob S....What you and Racine really are is a post industrial city saddled with massive debt, obscenely high property taxes that drive development away, record high unemployment, a failed school district, high crime rates including homicide, a population that sends somewhere around 65% of it's children to school hungry, dumps human feces into Lake Michigan, as one report states as much as two thirds of the population over 25 unable to meet minimum hiring requirements........Shall I continue Jacob S? But, yes Racine does not have monuments to Traitors and was a Union State---Thank God for that! So back to Columbus...Easy fix would be to simply send out a city crew and take the signs down. If someone complains, deal with it at that time. Quite honestly most could care less---my post about Eye-Italians was being sarcastic. This post is not, it's true fact.
If Racine is so horrible, Leave.
Native American Warren? Lol. Good one.
You have the highest unemployment in the state, and growing. Your infrastructure is falling apart. Developers continue to run from Racine. Racine the 4th worse city in the country for blacks!..........Yep, let's worry about a name change!!! Then you wonder why!
Racine. It's all about posers and posers doing superficial things.
