With police officers in the building, Burlington school board returns to tense in-person race discussions

BURLINGTON — With at least four police officers on site and a packed meeting space, the Burlington Area School District on Monday night held its first in-person meeting since Nov. 9.
The police presence comes after the most recent in-person meeting led to what School Board president Peter Turke called “a difficult situation.” The Nov. 9 meeting had to be broken up by police.
WITH VIDEO: Protesters shut down Burlington School Board meeting amid calls for anti-racism curriculum
“It was a matter of precaution since it was our first time back on-site,” Turke said. “It was probably out of an abundance of caution, I think we all thought it was very low-risk, but better to be prepared than to have a difficult situation on our hands.”
While the agenda contained run of the mill school board business, the public comment section was filled with concerns about critical race theory and a possible new position within the district.
The consideration of the new position, director of equity, is a part of the school district’s corrective action plan, which the state Department of Public Instruction mandated Burlington to create after finding the district had allowed a “racially hostile environment” to exist. Discussions about the new position have been paused until two audits are completed in the fall: an equity audit and a discipline procedure audit. Some suggested fighting the DPI mandate, including school board member Taylor Wishau.
The school district, according to Turke, has no intention of fighting the DPI mandate. Since DPI is the government agency that has oversight over the state’s school districts, Turke does not believe a legal battle would bode well for the district.
“There are no plans to fight the DPI’s instructions to us and we plan to follow our corrective actin plan at this point,” Turke said. “I think it would be very expensive to get into litigation with DPI and most likely, pointless. It would be highly unlikely to win.”
In terms of CRT, Turke explained that it is not in any BASD lesson plans, nor are there future plans for it to be. It is almost exclusively taught at the collegiate level.
Parents speaking against CRT, said students should be learning their ABCs, the branches of government and “who discovered the world,” not CRT.
“Critical race theory, equity initiatives, transformative social emotional learning, diversity and inclusion, culturally responsive teaching, implicit bias, anti-racism, and yes, dismantling racism, no matter what you call it, or what buzzwords you want to use for the day, what you’re set to do to all the children of the district isn’t right,” Burlington mother Misty Gilbert said. “This movement isn’t one of equality.”
Gloria J. Ladson-Billings, the National Academy of Education President and a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor emeritus, titled her 2010 research paper on the topic "Just what is critical race theory and what's it doing in a nice field like education?" Eleven years later, debate in the U.S. is picking up where Billings left off.
Some attendees, however, did voice their support of the new position and anti-racism efforts. One parent, Erin Ramczyk, said that things needed to change, not only in her opinion, but also according to the DPI mandate.
“All of our children benefit from learning about anti-racism, all of our children benefit from the critical analysis of our country’s history,” Ramczyk said. “If the district is truly committed to this work, there needs to be an investment in this work.”
IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO | Saying goodbye to 225 Robert Street, originally Burlington High School
Five friends
Courtyard
Burlington High School
Paul Haynes
The Oldenburgs
Mark Ebbers
Watch Now: Ralph Jankowsky, class of 1964, remembers hearing the news that President Kennedy had been assassinated
Brierlys
Wanaseks
Burlington friends go all out on Derby Day
Take a look inside the construction site at Karcher Middle School, a new $32 million school being built in the Burlington Area School District…