 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WITH PHOTOS & VIDEO | 'It was a landmark': Old Caledonia farmhouse burned down in training exercise
0 comments
CALEDONIA

WITH PHOTOS & VIDEO | 'It was a landmark': Old Caledonia farmhouse burned down in training exercise

{{featured_button_text}}
Hosing it down

A Caledonia firefighter hoses debris off of the road on Wednesday during a controlled burn and firefighter training session. 

 Diana Panuncial

CALEDONIA — An old wooden farmhouse that wasn’t believed to be structurally sound is now in ashes.

Three new recruits for the Caledonia Fire Department were trained at a controlled house burn on Wednesday morning at Highway V and 6½ Mile Road.

The training session consisted of lighting a live fire and making entry into a real structure, Caledonia Fire Lt. Jason Hempel said.

Almost gone

Flames engulf the house at Highway V and 6 1/2 Mile Road during a controlled house burn and firefighter training session on Wednesday.

“It went well, there were no injuries, everything went right,” Hempel said.

Caledonia, South Shore and Raymond fire departments were in attendance at the session, Hempel said. An instructor from the Chicago Fire Department also was involved.

According to a Facebook post by the Caledonia Police Department, the house was a balloon framed house, which implied a lightweight structure that may not be able to withstand strong winds.

House burn by Caledonia Fire Department

Firefighters across the Caledonia, South Shore, Raymond and Chicago fire department pose for a photo in front of the house burn on Wednesday. 
It was a landmark

Kathy and John Schauer watch the house burn at Highway V and 6 1/2 Mile Road on Wednesday. They said they have lived close to the house for more than 50 years. "It was a landmark," Kathy said. 

John and Kathy Schauer were among the few spectators at the house burn. They said they have lived nearby, on Sylvan Drive, for more than 50 years.

“(The house) has been a part of our lives for so long, now it’s gone,” Kathy said. “It was a landmark.”

John said he had heard of plans over the years of housing developments possibly going on around the house “but nothing ever came of it,” he said.

“We wondered what was going to happen to it,” John said.

The fire will “smolder for the next few days but should not ignite,” the Facebook post from the Caledonia police said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News