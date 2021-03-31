WITH PHOTOS & VIDEO | 'It was a landmark': Old Caledonia farmhouse burned down in training exercise

CALEDONIA — An old wooden farmhouse that wasn’t believed to be structurally sound is now in ashes.

Three new recruits for the Caledonia Fire Department were trained at a controlled house burn on Wednesday morning at Highway V and 6½ Mile Road.

The training session consisted of lighting a live fire and making entry into a real structure, Caledonia Fire Lt. Jason Hempel said.

“It went well, there were no injuries, everything went right,” Hempel said.

Caledonia, South Shore and Raymond fire departments were in attendance at the session, Hempel said. An instructor from the Chicago Fire Department also was involved.

According to a Facebook post by the Caledonia Police Department, the house was a balloon framed house, which implied a lightweight structure that may not be able to withstand strong winds.

John and Kathy Schauer were among the few spectators at the house burn. They said they have lived nearby, on Sylvan Drive, for more than 50 years.