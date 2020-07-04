With Photos: Union Grove and Waterford hold Fourth of July festivities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Union Grove and Waterford both held their annual Independence Day parades on Saturday, despite other area July 4 events being canceled or cut back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying health concerns.

The Union Grove parade began at 9 a.m., with parade goers lined up along the route that began near the Racine County Fairgrounds.

One parade attendee, Elizabeth Olson, said that the parade was vitally important.

“I’m feeling more patriotic than ever,” Olson said. “It is more important than ever to come to this parade and show support for this country and our police.”

Not too far down the road, a group gathered under a tent with a large speaker playing patriotic country music. Colin Newbrey shared sentiments similar to Olson’s. Newbrey recently attended the Back the Badge Rally in Kenosha on June 27 and said he was attending the parade to show further support.

“We need to support our country and our president, any president that we have,” Newbrey said.

Meanwhile, the Waterford parade was just beginning to prepare for the day, as it stepped off at 11 a.m. at 7th and Main streets.