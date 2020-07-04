With Photos: Union Grove and Waterford hold Fourth of July festivities

RACINE COUNTY — Union Grove and Waterford both held their annual Independence Day parades on Saturday, despite other area July 4 events being canceled or cut back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying health concerns.
The Union Grove parade began at 9 a.m., with parade goers lined up along the route that began near the Racine County Fairgrounds.
One parade attendee, Elizabeth Olson, said that the parade was vitally important.
“I’m feeling more patriotic than ever,” Olson said. “It is more important than ever to come to this parade and show support for this country and our police.”
Not too far down the road, a group gathered under a tent with a large speaker playing patriotic country music. Colin Newbrey shared sentiments similar to Olson’s. Newbrey recently attended the Back the Badge Rally in Kenosha on June 27 and said he was attending the parade to show further support.
“We need to support our country and our president, any president that we have,” Newbrey said.
Meanwhile, the Waterford parade was just beginning to prepare for the day, as it stepped off at 11 a.m. at 7th and Main streets.
The Waterford parade route was bustling. Despite missing its usual marching band stars, the parade still lasted more than an hour, and featured many emergency service vehicles, floats, candy throwing and several bagpipers.
Debbie Clark said the parade ran much shorter than usual. Clark said it usually lasts 2 hours.
“The parade was much shorter without the marching bands,” Clark said. “With everything that’s going on though, that’s fine. It gives the kids a chance to get more candy.”
Clark said she thought there was more candy handed out this year, as she pointed to her granddaughter’s stuffed candy bag, though the usual beaded necklaces and pencils were absent. A new requirement for this year: gloves for anyone passing out candy.
While there were people in golf carts going along the route with signs reminding parade goers to socially distance themselves, there was little regard for the pandemic, with people gathering close together and very few masks worn.
After the parade drew to an end, a Fourth of July party was hosted at the old firehouse, 122 N. Second Street, where Rick Beck, Geoffrey Beck, Mato Veber and Aaron Stelzer plan to open the Waterford Brewery next April. The event had live music, food, including a pig roast, and drinks for all ages.
