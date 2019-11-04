Employees from Cornerstone Lawn Care put lights on the holiday tree in Downtown Racine on Monday. It arrived Downtown on Sunday and is scheduled to be lit on Saturday, after the Downtown Holiday Parade.
RICARDO TORRES
Matt Groll, owner of Cornerstone Lawn Care, stands in the bucket of a cherry picker as he puts the lights on the holiday tree in Downtown Racine on Monday.
RICARDO TORRES
Matt Groll, owner of Cornerstone Lawn Care, puts the lights on the Christmas tree in Downtown Racine on Monday. In total there will be more than 27,000 light bulbs on the tree this year.
RICARDO TORRES
RICARDO TORRES
Robert Greatsinger, left, and Faith Englebert, employees of Cornerstone Lawn Care, put up lights on the Christmas tree in Downtown Racine on Monday.
RICARDO TORRES
Employees from Cornerstone Lawn Care put lights on the holiday tree in Downtown Racine on Monday.
RACINE — It took Matt Groll, owner of Cornerstone Lawn Care, and two of his employees several hours to wrap each individual branch of the Downtown Racine holiday tree with lights on Monday.
The tree is about 32 feet tall, it will use about 350 strands of LED lights, which amounts to about 27,000 light bulbs.
The tree will be lit Saturday, after the Downtown Holiday Parade. The tree was donated by Christina McLane from her front yard at 1434 Indiana St.
The holiday festivities, sponsored by Festival Foods, are scheduled to run from 4:45 to 7 p.m. with the parade starting at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremonial tree-lighting taking place after the parade.
Milaeger’s donated the new tree topper.
“I am so proud of all of the generosity involved each year to make this tree possible,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director.
Kruse also thanked the Business Improvement District No. 1, Josh Valles, Jimmy Bowmam, Steve Dykstra, Matt Klaus, Josh Castellio, Devin Sutherland, and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office for their help with the celebration.
Barb Ehrhart, who has helped find trees for the celebration for the past 18 years, has decided this was her last year helping out.
Ehrhart said she has really enjoyed watching children’s faces light up with the tree.
“To see the smiles on everyone faces is what this is all about,” Ehrhart said. “For one day or night, if this brings a smile or a sparkle in their eyes, I have accomplished what I have always wanted to do.”
Officials from Festival Foods plan to be present at the tree lighting along with Santa Claus and Racine Mayor Cory Mason.
