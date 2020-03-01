WITH PHOTOS: One person dead after striking utility pole near Washington Ave. Pizza Hut

RACINE — One person has died after striking a utility pole on Washington Avenue (Highway 20) early Sunday morning, Racine police said.

Racine police responded to a call at 2:32 a.m. that a vehicle struck a utility pole outside Pizza Hut, 5000 Washington Ave, Sgt. Chad Melby said in a statement. When officers arrived, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

One vehicle was involved in the incident, and only one individual was in that vehicle. Melby said the department would not release further information on the victim until Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that all lanes on Highway 20 were closed from Roosevelt Avenue to Ohio Street for at least 2 hours after the incident. All lanes had been reopened by 10 a.m.

