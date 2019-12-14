With photos: Kids, cops get into giving holiday spirit for Shop with a Cop

MOUNT PLEASANT — For a few hours Saturday morning, Walmart and Target were two of the safest and most festive places you could be in Racine County.

That’s because police officers from the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Racine, Caledonia, Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant police departments took to the stores for the annual Shop with a Cop event.

At Walmart, they escorted 50 specially selected Racine Unified School District students around the store and gave them a $200 budget to do Christmas shopping for themselves, friends and family.

“I wanted to give my family stuff because I’m so thankful,” said 10-year-old SC Johnson Elementary School student Devyon Bell, of Racine.

With Bell were brothers Neal and Jacob Lofy, a Racine Police detective and patrol officer, respectively. They joked with Bell as he picked out candy, pajamas, slippers and more.

“It’s just fun to go shopping with the kids,” said Patrol Officer Sarah Nuttall of the Racine Police Department. “We’re here in our uniforms, but they get to see we’re still regular people.”