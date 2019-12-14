With photos: Kids, cops get into giving holiday spirit for Shop with a Cop

MOUNT PLEASANT — For a few hours Saturday morning, Walmart and Target were two of the safest and most festive places you could be in Racine County.
That’s because police officers from the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Racine, Caledonia, Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant police departments took to the stores for the annual Shop with a Cop event.
At Walmart, they escorted 50 specially selected Racine Unified School District students around the store and gave them a $200 budget to do Christmas shopping for themselves, friends and family.
“I wanted to give my family stuff because I’m so thankful,” said 10-year-old SC Johnson Elementary School student Devyon Bell, of Racine.
With Bell were brothers Neal and Jacob Lofy, a Racine Police detective and patrol officer, respectively. They joked with Bell as he picked out candy, pajamas, slippers and more.
“It’s just fun to go shopping with the kids,” said Patrol Officer Sarah Nuttall of the Racine Police Department. “We’re here in our uniforms, but they get to see we’re still regular people.”
Down the road at Target, 25 more students got to shop with police. In all, about 75 officers volunteered to come in off-duty and help the local children shop, said RPD Sgt. Adam Malacara, one of the organizers of the event. Dozens more volunteers — officers’ spouses, children or other area residents — wrapped the students’ gifts.
“They’re happy. It’s a good thing,” Malacara said. “We want to give back to the community.”
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens, who went to Target, praised the event for giving people the opportunity "to give back to those that may have faced, or are facing, difficult obstacles or challenges in their lives."
"It's amazing how many of the kids choose to select gifts for their family members before finding gifts for themselves," Soens said. "I can't say enough about the volunteers that contribute their time and efforts to make the event such a huge success."
Local businesses and organizations including Walmart, Target, Jersey Mike's Subs, SC Johnson, Forefront Dermatology and Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home contributed funds and supplies this year.
Students are selected based on factors such as good grades, good attitudes, financial hardships and improving school performance, Malacara said. The nomination process begins in September, he said.
Giving back to the community was a common theme, with officers, parents, students and RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien expressing gratitude for the program.
“It allows for families and children to see officers in a different light, and it’s a great way for officers to give back to the community,” said Gallien, who roamed the aisles of Walmart greeting students.
Jacob Balthazar, 7, a North Park Elementary School student, said he picked out Lego sets for himself and his mother to build.
Jacob’s grandmother Connie, who brought him to Walmart Saturday, said she was grateful for the event because financial hardship has made it difficult for the family to celebrate Christmas the way they’d like to.
“He was able to feel special,” Connie said. “It’s a wonderful program.”