WITH PHOTOS: I-94 reopens, but conditions remain unfavorable amid snowstorm

RACINE COUNTY — It took slightly more than 2 hours for authorities to reopen Interstate 94 between Highways 11 and 20 on Friday afternoon after a multivehicle crash forced all southbound traffic to be diverted from about 12:25 p.m. until about 2:30 p.m.
Hundreds of drivers had been diverted to frontage roads over that span. But, by 2:30, a row of law enforcement vehicles led hundreds of cars slowly along the snow-covered Interstate, allowing southbound traffic to resume amid a sleet-filled snowstorm.
Caledonia Police also reported multiple crashes on the Interstate on Friday, saying that roadways were slick, visibility was poor and advising travelers to “slow down and use caution.”
The Sheriff’s Office reported similar increases in crashes “due to the current weather conditions.”
“The Sheriff’s Office is asking the motoring public to exercise extra caution as you travel the roadways,” a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said.
Driving conditions remained unfavorable across the state. Minutes after Racine County’s incident was considered cleared by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, part of southbound Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County was shut down “due to a crash.” Then, minutes after that, three lanes of westbound Interstate 94 were closed at 35th Street in Milwaukee County for another crash.
Southeastern Wisconsin received its first significant snowfall of the season beginning the afternoon of Dec. 29, with another storm rolling in on New Year’s Day.