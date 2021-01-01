WITH PHOTOS: I-94 reopens, but conditions remain unfavorable amid snowstorm

RACINE COUNTY — It took slightly more than 2 hours for authorities to reopen Interstate 94 between Highways 11 and 20 on Friday afternoon after a multivehicle crash forced all southbound traffic to be diverted from about 12:25 p.m. until about 2:30 p.m.

Hundreds of drivers had been diverted to frontage roads over that span. But, by 2:30, a row of law enforcement vehicles led hundreds of cars slowly along the snow-covered Interstate, allowing southbound traffic to resume amid a sleet-filled snowstorm.

Caledonia Police also reported multiple crashes on the Interstate on Friday, saying that roadways were slick, visibility was poor and advising travelers to “slow down and use caution.”

The Sheriff’s Office reported similar increases in crashes “due to the current weather conditions.”

“The Sheriff’s Office is asking the motoring public to exercise extra caution as you travel the roadways,” a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said.