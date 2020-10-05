WITH PHOTO: No injuries in dramatic I-94 rollover; front wheel came off car at 70 mph

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two occupants of a sport utility vehicle escaped injury in a rollover accident on northbound Interstate 94 just north of Braun Road at 5:28 p.m. Sunday.

“This was a major mechanical malfunction,” said Racine County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. James Evans said of the Illinois-licensed 1998 Toyota 4Runner. “They were driving about 70 miles an hour, heard a loud pop and the front right wheel fell off the vehicle, which forced them into the median wall, which then rolled the vehicle over. It’s amazing there were no injuries.”

The accident resulted in the closure of the two left lanes of I-94 according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Evans noted all northbound traffic was temporarily diverted approximately 1.5 miles south of the scene onto County Hwy. KR to facilitate towing operations. The DOT reported normal traffic flow was restored at 6:25 p.m.

Evans said no citations were issued in the incident.

Responding emergency services agencies were the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, South Shore Fire Department and Union Grove Fire Department.

