With PDFs: Official Unified referendum results include 1 less 'no' vote than initial recount results

RACINE — At the end of a six-day recount that concluded April 24, unofficial results showed the Racine Unified referendum passing by four votes, but official results from the Board of Canvassers the next day increased that difference to five votes.

The initial recount results showed the referendum passing with 16,715 votes in support and 16,711 votes in opposition.

Official results from the Board of Canvassers showed 16,715 in favor and 16,610 against, with one less “no” vote than was initially tallied.

When the Board of Canvassers met on Saturday, April 25 to review and finalize recount paperwork and to certify the results, they found one mistyped number, according to Racine Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp.

“They confirmed with the tabulators' notes and adjusted to reflect the accurate number,” Tapp said in an email.

The discrepancy was made in tabulating Mount Pleasant voting wards 5,6,7 and 8.

Approval of the referendum, which was on the April 7 election ballot, allows the district to collect $1 billion in property taxes beyond its state-imposed revenue limit over the next 30 years.