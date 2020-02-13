With payroll online, city employees should get paid on time

RACINE — The city’s payroll system is back online, so city employees should receive their pay on time on Friday.

A ransomware virus has crippled the City of Racine’s internal online networks since at least Jan. 31, disrupting multiple computer systems.

The city’s website went back online last week but email and online bill payment systems are still not working.

City meetings scheduled for this week were canceled, including Finance and Personnel, Public Safety and Licensing and Public Works and Services committees.

City spokesman Shannon Powell said on Wednesday that city staff is running payroll so there should be no disruption to the bi-weekly pay day.

As the situation enters week two its effects are creeping into other sectors, such as real estate.

Ongoing inconvenience

City Clerk Tara Coolidge said her staff still does not have access to current property tax bills, so they cannot tell real estate agents if a property has any outstanding payments or street assessments.