With more than 1 million vaccine doses administered, Wis. health leaders look toward late-summer herd immunity

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to decline, with the seven-day average as of Wednesday being 731. A month ago, the seven-day average was 2,129. The average is now at its lowest point since early September.

Still, it remains unclear when “herd immunity” — identified by DHS as an 80% inoculation rate in Wisconsin — could be achieved, although health leaders hope it could be by the end of summer.

“I wish I could give you a timetable (on when everyone can be vaccinated), but so much of the timing depends on our allotment from the federal government,” Willems van Dijk said. “What I can tell you is our allotment is growing.”

Next week, 133,000 first doses are expected to arrive in Wisconsin — with 115,000 going to the state and 18,000 going to Walgreens stores. Willems van Dijk said that’s an increase of 60% over the amount the state was receiving a month ago. As such, many vaccinators are receiving only a quarter of their requested doses; some are still getting zero.

Vaccinators’ requests statewide continue to vastly outweigh supply. 350,000 doses were requested by vaccinators last week, more than triple the supply coming this week.

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.

