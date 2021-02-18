With more than 1 million vaccine doses administered, Wis. health leaders look toward late-summer herd immunity

It took 48 days to for Wisconsin to reach 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, but it took only 18 days to go from 500,000 to 1 million.
On Wednesday, Wisconsin surpassed 1 million total doses administered, including almost 264,000 second doses administered, according to the state Department of Health Services.
That means that, as of Thursday, 5% of Wisconsin’s population of 5.82 million has received both necessary doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be inoculated against COVID-19.
Gov. Tony Evers praised the milestone, calling it “exciting news” while also urging people to remain vigilant.
“While we’re not there yet, 1 million doses means real progress toward that goal,” Evers said in a recorded message. Evers, 69, received his first dose of the vaccine on Feb. 12.
“We are on a roll,” Julie Willems van Dijk said during prepared statements ahead of a Q&A with the press Thursday.
Wisconsin ranked seventh in the percentage of its population that has received at least one dose through Tuesday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a vast improvement from mid-January when Wisconsin ranked among the nation’s worst.
The national average is 12.1% of a state’s population having received at least one dose of a vaccine, as of Thursday, when Wisconsin’s percentage was at 13.1%.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to decline, with the seven-day average as of Wednesday being 731. A month ago, the seven-day average was 2,129. The average is now at its lowest point since early September.
Still, it remains unclear when “herd immunity” — identified by DHS as an 80% inoculation rate in Wisconsin — could be achieved, although health leaders hope it could be by the end of summer.
“I wish I could give you a timetable (on when everyone can be vaccinated), but so much of the timing depends on our allotment from the federal government,” Willems van Dijk said. “What I can tell you is our allotment is growing.”
Next week, 133,000 first doses are expected to arrive in Wisconsin — with 115,000 going to the state and 18,000 going to Walgreens stores. Willems van Dijk said that’s an increase of 60% over the amount the state was receiving a month ago. As such, many vaccinators are receiving only a quarter of their requested doses; some are still getting zero.
Vaccinators’ requests statewide continue to vastly outweigh supply. 350,000 doses were requested by vaccinators last week, more than triple the supply coming this week.
Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.