With more testing, percentage of positive COVID tests falls slowly; Wisconsin expected to eclipse 10,000 cases Sunday
Increased testing and relatively consistent reports of new positive tests have continued dragging Wisconsin's COVID-19 case totals to new heights.

On Saturday, 5,019 tests in Wisconsin were completed, the second-highest daily total so far.

Seven percent of those tests came back positive, totaling 349 new cases statewide. Over the past two weeks, the average percentage of positive tests per day has been 8.9%.

In Wisconsin, 9,939 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed so far. Unless Sunday brings incredibly few new confirmed cases, Wisconsin will surpass the 10,000 case mark on Sunday.

Fourteen deaths were also reported on Saturday, pushing Wisconsin's COVID-19 death count to 398.

Racine County still has the third most cases (680) in the state, behind only Milwaukee and Brown counties. Kenosha County is in a close fourth place with 651 cases as of Saturday.

