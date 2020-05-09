With more testing, percentage of positive COVID tests falls slowly; Wisconsin expected to eclipse 10,000 cases Sunday

×
Increased testing and relatively consistent reports of new positive tests have continued dragging Wisconsin's COVID-19 case totals to new heights.
On Saturday, 5,019 tests in Wisconsin were completed, the second-highest daily total so far.
Seven percent of those tests came back positive, totaling 349 new cases statewide. Over the past two weeks, the average percentage of positive tests per day has been 8.9%.
In Wisconsin, 9,939 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed so far. Unless Sunday brings incredibly few new confirmed cases, Wisconsin will surpass the 10,000 case mark on Sunday.
Fourteen deaths were also reported on Saturday, pushing Wisconsin's COVID-19 death count to 398.
Racine County still has the third most cases (680) in the state, behind only Milwaukee and Brown counties. Kenosha County is in a close fourth place with 651 cases as of Saturday.
Sending her love
Kelli Bertone, owner of Academy of Dance, 710 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine, on Tuesday finishes placing hearts with the names of academy students written on them (about 80). Bertone said she was inspired to put up the display by similar efforts done across the country as part of the Heart Hunters initiative on Facebook that is a show of support and solidarity during the COVID-10 health crisis. The academy's spring recital had been planned to take place on May 9, but was canceled due to the Safer at Home order and social distancing advisories. But Bertone said a recital will take place once things have returned to normal. She stressed that the academy has been in operation for 49 years and added "we'll be here when this whole thing is over."
PETE WICKLUND,
