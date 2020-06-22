With Journal Times poll: DPI releases guidance for a return to in-person classes this fall

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction early Monday morning released Education Forward, a lengthy guidance document for K-12 schools to return to in-person instruction this fall.
The leaders of some districts and schools were concerned that the DPI would issue mandates for schools and districts to meet before students could return to classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic but so far that is not the case.
Education Forward does not include requirements for any district or school, the document reads, instead districts are advised to use the document as a, “starting point to be modified in collaboration with all stakeholders to fit each system’s unique student population and needs.”
“The next school year will be likely be different from the learning environment students and teachers have grown accustomed to,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in a press release. “Education Forward is meant to provide information for educators and school officials as they make decisions regarding their school operations to keep all students and staff safe while learning.”
DPI specialists developed Education Forward in collaboration with officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other education stakeholders throughout the state.
Waterford Graded School District Superintendent Ed Brzinski said he was grateful for the newly released guidelines from the DPI.
“We just got some really extensive guidance from DPI and the Department of Health and it gives us a pretty good decision tree for moving forward for planning this year since we don’t have data yet,” Brzinski said. “They are going to release local data in the next few weeks, which will be helpful.”
While there are not specific plans in place for Waterford yet, Brzinski said the district is planning for students to attend in-person classes come September. Brzinski said it was a lot to take in, but that the district is looking forward to moving forward with planning for the fall.
Physical distancing scenarios
Several possible physical distancing scenarios are outlined in Education Forward. They are:
- All students return to in-person classes with a four-day week and deep cleaning of schools on the fifth day
- Two day rotation: Each student attends school either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, students learn virtually on the days they are not in school
- Half of students go to school in person four days one week and learn virtually the next week, switching with the other half who attend in-person lessons the next week
- Elementary students start back to school first, while older students continue to learn virtually. Elementary students attend four full days per week and are distributed across multiple sites, including middle and high school buildings, to reduce the student-teacher ratio in accordance with physical distancing recommendations. (This option has been floated by Racine Unified to help parents with younger children deal with child care needs.)
"We have been working diligently to develop a re-entry plan that considers three possible scenarios for returning to school in the fall," said Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien.
The scenarios are: 100% face-to-Face Learning; a hybrid model with some face-to-face learning and some virtual learning and a 100% remote learning option.
"We are currently reviewing the new DPI guidance and will ensure our plan aligns," Gallien said.
Safety precautions
Some safety precautions recommended in Education Forward and DPI's interim COVID-19 infection control and mitigation document, released Friday:
- Daily health screenings of staff and students, including temperature-taking
- Maintain a distance of six feet between people
- Remind students and staff they should not come to school if they feel sick
- Isolate and send home students who become ill at school
- Cancel assemblies and other large gatherings
- Limit nonessential school visitors
- Teach and reinforce use of cloth face coverings: DPI notes that this could be especially challenging for young students, but should be worn by staff and student as feasible, especially when physical distancing is difficult
- No water fountain use
- Eliminate sharing of supplies
- Students should be reminded not to touch their faces and to wash their hands frequently
- Collaborate with transportation vendors for busing that meets social distancing requirements, if needed
- Plan for cleaning and disinfection protocol of supplies, classrooms, buildings and buses
If a student or staff member who has been in a school building is diagnosed with COVID-19, "schools may consider or be directed to close for a short time (1-2 days) for cleaning and disinfection."
When a community is determined to have "substantial transmission" DPI advises that schools should anticipate closing and working with local health authorities.
“COVID-19 remains highly contagious, and people in Wisconsin are still at risk," DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in the press release. "We want to keep Wisconsin’s students and school staff as safe and healthy as possible. This guidance is designed to be used in consultation with local and tribal health departments, and we encourage school districts to work with them closely to make the best decisions for their communities.”
Union Grove High School Superintendent Al Mollerskov said that he and his team are in the process of going through the 87-page Education Forward document and formulating a game plan for the fall.
"We hope to have something for board approval before our next meeting on July 13," Mollerskov said.
Transportation guidelines
Education Forward points to the DPI's interim COVID-19 transportation document, released Friday, for guidance on busing. Recommendations include:
- Social distancing of six feet, while allowing those from the same household to sit together
- Staggering drop-off and pick-up times
- Wear cloth face coverings if social distancing is not possible (drivers are recommended to wear them as well.)
- Encourage parents to drop off their children at school or to walk, decreasing the number of students riding buses
Lauren Henning contributed to this report.
