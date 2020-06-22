With Journal Times poll: DPI releases guidance for a return to in-person classes this fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction early Monday morning released Education Forward, a lengthy guidance document for K-12 schools to return to in-person instruction this fall.

The leaders of some districts and schools were concerned that the DPI would issue mandates for schools and districts to meet before students could return to classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic but so far that is not the case.

Education Forward does not include requirements for any district or school, the document reads, instead districts are advised to use the document as a, “starting point to be modified in collaboration with all stakeholders to fit each system’s unique student population and needs.”

“The next school year will be likely be different from the learning environment students and teachers have grown accustomed to,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in a press release. “Education Forward is meant to provide information for educators and school officials as they make decisions regarding their school operations to keep all students and staff safe while learning.”

DPI specialists developed Education Forward in collaboration with officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other education stakeholders throughout the state.