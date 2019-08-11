RACINE — The Racine Health Department has announced potential city park redesigns in a watershed plan for an opportunity to improve water quality and natural habitats for the community.
According to the Health Department, these parks have been selected to help address harmful pollutants, bacteria, nutrients and metals that end up in Lake Michigan and the Root River.
The parks are: Case-Harmon, 1800 James Blvd., about a block northwest of highways 11 and 32; Mat Matson, 1110 South St., on the city’s north side; and Vidian-Cheska, located at Three Mile Road and Charles Street.
The parks would be redesigned with environmental protection features such as spaces to capture storm water runoff and native plants and trees to help remove harmful pollutants. The redesigns would also provide habitats for migratory birds, pollinators and butterflies.
In addition to the environmental features, the redesigns also provide the opportunity to enhance existing park features and provide outdoor recreation for the community.
Residents of Racine and those who live near the parks are encouraged to provide feedback on the redesign plans, which will be compiled and reviewed before making a final decision. All feedback must be in before 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 to have an impact on the final redesign plan.
How to submit your feedback and additional information can be found at cityofracine.org/Departments/Health/_News/Park-Improvement-Comments/
The money for these redesigns was awarded to the City of Racine through a grant according to Tom Molbeck, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services director. The date of the construction of these redesigns are undetermined at this time.
“There are no plans for construction at this time,” Molbeck said Friday. “Should the projects get funded and scheduled for construction, we would plan to build one design at a time.”
