With homeless shelter moving out, Burlington campus may blossom as resource center

BURLINGTON — Love Inc. has plans to evolve into a sort of supermarket of social services, after the upcoming departure of a homeless shelter that has found a new home.

The Transitional Living Center, which has shared space with Love Inc. for 17 years, is relocating this summer to a former school building in the nearby Town of Dover.

Effective July 1, the homeless shelter for women and children is moving into the former St. Mary's of Dover School. The old school at 23303 Church Road served most recently as a domestic violence shelter run by the Women's Resource Center of Racine.

With the extra vacant space at its compound in Burlington, Love Inc. has designs on creating a one-stop center of social services for its clientele of low-income residents and families.

Patti Wojciechowski, executive director of Love Inc., said she plans to invite other social service providers to take up residence and fill the vacant space in Burlington. She mentioned Big Brothers-Big Sisters, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Women's Resource Center as possible participants.

Citing a large number of social services available in Racine and other areas east of Interstate 94, Wojciechowski said she would like to establish a similar environment for western Racine County residents in need.

"That's kind of what we see in the future," she said. "There's just so many opportunities."

Established in 1984 by a group of churches, Love Inc.'s main campus on the 400 block of Pine Street in Burlington now includes a thrift store, food pantry and community center.

The estimated 50,000-square-foot compound with multiple buildings on Pine Street included the Transitional Living Center in space located above the community center. But Love Inc. officials decided to move their administrative offices in that spot, so that the old office space could be available for visiting social service providers.

The homeless shelter was informed several months ago that its lease with Love Inc. would not be renewed effective this summer.

Cristen Chaffee, executive director of the Transitional Living Center, said she was surprised to learn that the lease would not be renewed with Love Inc.

Chaffee, however, said she is happy to be relocating to the former school building in Dover. "We're pretty positive," she said. "Things happen, and you've got to roll with it."

Shelter operators plan to complete the relocation from Burlington to Dover by the end of May, and they expect no disruption for their homeless clients or the organization's services.

Originally known as St. Mary's of Dover School, the building later was used by the Burlington Area School District. After the school closed, the Women's Resource Center of Racine purchased the property and converted it into a domestic violence shelter.

Known as the Dover Healing House, it operated as a 16-bed shelter for domestic violence victims for four years, before a lack of funding shuttered the operation in 2019.

The Women's Resource Center operates another shelter and provides other services in Racine.

Pamala Handrow, executive director of the Women's Resource Center, said her organization has worked closely with the Transitional Living Center in the past, so leasing the Dover property for a new homeless shelter makes sense.

Handrow said there might even be opportunities to coordinate services together in Dover, considering that many homeless women and children are survivors of domestic violence, too.

"We know each other; we work together," Handrow said. "This is a very positive thing for both of our organizations."

The former school on Church Road has been vacant since 2019.

Chaffee said the estimated 15,000-square-foot property will provide room for 12 women and children. In addition to emergency shelter, the Transitional Living Center helps homeless women search for jobs, learn to manage their money, and find new permanent housing.

Although the Burlington location allowed for slightly more occupants, Chaffee said she might consider options later for expanding the capacity of the Dover property.

"The goal is just to get in there, continue our programming and see how it goes," she said.

With its vacant Dover property now leased to a tenant, the Women's Resource Center is considering Love Inc.'s invitation to join the Burlington campus as a sort of satellite operation.

Handrow said her organization tries to help domestic violence victims with not only housing, but also counseling, legal assistance, safety planning and other services.

Although nothing has been decided about Love Inc.'s quasi-supermarket strategy, Handrow said the Women's Resource Center is committed to reaching out to victims any way possible.