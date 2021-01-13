 Skip to main content
With growing business, local veterinary clinic is relocating to bigger former Cree building
Magnolia Springs Veterinary

With growing business, local veterinary clinic is relocating to bigger former Cree building

STURTEVANT — Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center is moving to a larger location after purchasing a building previously occupied by Cree Lighting this spring.

The building, at 9301 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, is 13,800 square feet and 3.4 acres, a big upgrade for the center.

Renovations are in the works for the new location. Its opening date is yet to be announced, but Morgan McCoy and Melissa Gallick, owners of the clinic, said they hope to open late in March or early April. Meanwhile, operations will continue at their current building on 90th Street.

Magnolia Springs' current building

Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center is shown on Jan. 6. The clinic will remain at its current location on 90th Street until the new building is ready for move-in. 

The new location will have six exam rooms and two surgical suites, with McCoy and Gallick saying the comfort of both the pets and their families is at the heart of their every decision.

“The larger exam rooms are going to accommodate families and big dogs who come in,” McCoy said. “Dogs don’t necessarily like to be on high metal tables; they’d rather be on the floor with good footing.”

This will be Magnolia Springs’ third location, first opening in a building it shared with the Healing Oasis Wellness Center in 2018 and moving to its current location in 2019.

‘Humbling’ expansion during pandemic

The move is coming after a surge of business, despite the coronavirus.

Current building's reception area

Magnolia Springs employees sit at their desks at the clinic's current location on 90th Street on Jan. 6. 

McCoy attributes some of the growth to pet owners spending more time at home and with their pets due to the pandemic, and noticing more about their pets than usual.

“The rate we’ve been growing is humbling,” McCoy said.

Gallick said the clinic’s overall success is also rooted in their clients’ word of mouth.

Looking at a view from inside new building

Morgan McCoy, right, shows her employees a view from inside the new space on Washington Avenue on Wednesday. 

“We’re very lucky to know our clients,” Gallick said. McCoy added she keeps “client family trees” in mind, with branches of who recommended who to their clinic.

Gallick recalled showing McCoy the building one morning in October, and from there, they fell in love with the new location. The purchase of the new building was finalized in late December.

“I’d been interested in that building for a long time,” Gallick said. “I never thought it would actually all ever work. It was just kind of like a dreamy location for us.”

