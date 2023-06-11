RACINE — When Zemfira Alushaj was let go from her salon in early 2022, she didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to the loyal customers she worked with over the years.

She now hopes that her clients, both new and old, come find her at her new salon, Friends In Town, 1351 Lathrop Avenue.

The clients Alushaj has seen since getting back to work have been “very, very happy” to see her again, and she said she feels the same way.

Previously, Alushaj worked for 12 years out of Quick Time Hair Salon, 1236 Lathrop Ave., a short distance from her new salon.

“It was hard on me,” Alushaj said, reflecting on leaving Quick Time. “Just because when we spend 12 years with most people, it’s more than that relationship (a hairstylist and client). You get so close to them. I have such a passion for this job, and one of the reasons is communication, being connected with customers.”

That communication and comradery is the reason why Alushaj wanted to open another salon, but it had to be in Racine.

“I prefer being here in Racine, because I didn’t get a chance to say thank you to the people who supported me for twelve years,” she said. “When my time comes, when I’m ready for retirement, I’m gonna get the chance to say thank you to them.”

Racine has been home to Alushaj’s business since she started, and she intends to cut hair in the city for as long as she can.

“You hear sometimes about Racine, but to tell the truth, there are so many good people here. I really enjoy my customers,” Alushaj said.

She said she named the new salon for her customers.

“After so many years, they are no longer just your customers, they become your friends,” She said.

Many customers have been coming to see Alusahj since she opened her first salon, and over the years, she has built a bond with many of them.

One client, Tom Pulda, underwent major surgery, and while he was recovering at his home, Alusahj and her husband, Albert, made a house call to cut his hair.

“They’re not only good barbers, they’re good people,” Pulda said. “Over the years that I’ve gone there, they have not only given a great value for haircuts and styling and that type of thing, they become your friends.”

Michael Waldron recalls meeting Alusahj when she first opened Quick Time. Waldron was in need of a haircut but couldn’t find an appointment at his usual places. Waldron found Quick Time and noticed a sign advertising $5 haircuts. Though hesitant, Waldron gave it a shot. He is a loyal customer to Alusahj to this day.

“I built a friendship with them,” Waldron said. “When they decided to come back, I was ecstatic about it. I now live in Pleasant Prairie, and I drive all the way to Racine to get my haircut.”

Friends In Town is a full service hair salon, offering haircuts, hair dyeing and waxing. Alushaj said she can cut most hair types for men, women and children.

While Alushaj is the only stylist currently working out of the salon, she does intend to hire more help when she is ready, including young women out of cosmetology school.

“I love to tell them about my experience whatever knowledge I have I like to pass it on to them,” Alushaj said. “I’d like to bring those fresh stylists from school. Even though they don’t have the experience, they have new things to bring to the salon too. I’d like to have that, I’d like to work with young people.”

She said as much as she can teach them for her 30 years of cutting hair, she is looking forward to being able to learn from younger stylists as well.

Alushaj grew up in Albania, and first learned how to cut hair by cutting her own in high school. Originally she worked as a lab technician in her home country before a close friend opened a salon, which led her to Albania’s version of cosmetology school.

After moving to the U.S., she took classes at Milwaukee County Technical College and achieved the licenses needed to become a professional hair stylist. After working under other people for some time, she opened Quick Time in 2010.

“It feels so good, its my passion,” Alushaj said.

Alusahj had seen the space that would eventually become her new salon empty for a long time, and she thought it would be too small to work at first. But the stylist said many of her returning customers love the coziness of the new space.

More than just being excited for her return, many of Alusahj’s customers helped put the new salon together as well. From painting walls to hanging mirrors, and even putting up signage, Alusahj said the new salon couldn’t have been completed without the help of her devoted clients who have become her friends.

“People are very excited to see me back,” Alusahj said. “They say, ‘Thank you for coming back,’ and I say, “It’s good to be back.’”

