With flyover video: Two injured in Dover crash after vehicle flipped on its side and caught on fire
DOVER

This aerial image shows a car that flipped on its side in a crash that left two injured in the Town of Dover on Monday morning.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office

DOVER — The female occupant of a car that flipped onto its side on Monday in the Town of Dover is at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Wauwatosa with a possible head and internal injuries.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to reports of a car on its passenger side at about 9:15 a.m. in the 500 block of South Beaumont Avenue (Highway 75).

When deputies arrived, they observed the car’s two occupants, a man and a woman, outside the car, and the car was on fire.

The male, who was the driver of the car, sustained non life-threatening injuries. The female, who was the passenger, was unconscious, but breathing and had a pulse. She was transported to the hospital via Flight For Life.

The Kansasville Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. The incident is under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

