With environmentalists gone, Burlington farm property could soon join industrial park

BURLINGTON — Thirty years after environmental protests blocked excavation plans, developers are trying again with a 75-acre farm that has a hill loaded with valuable sand and gravel.

Reesman Co. is asking the city to rezone the property and grant a permit so the hill can be flattened and the property then can be redeveloped as an expansion of the nearby Burlington Industrial Park.

The same concept stirred controversy that prompted city officials in 1990 to reject Reesman after environmentalists objected to bulldozing the scenic agricultural site surrounded by trees.

The episode led to creation of a new group, the Burlington Environmental Action Coalition, whose members celebrated their victory in working to preserve a part of the community’s natural beauty. But most of those protesters have since moved away or died, which has created an opening for Reesman to approach the city and make another overture for redevelopment.

Gay Howe, a coalition member who now lives in Walworth County, said she is heartbroken to hear that the Burlington farm property might succumb to business expansion after all. Howe said the environmental group faded away after its hard-fought victory in 1990.

“That was a beautiful moment,” she said of the earlier win. “I can’t believe just how things have changed.”

Burlington City Council members have met behind closed doors in recent months to discuss the farm property at 808 and 892 McHenry St., which was known for many years as the Sullivan family farm.

The Burlington Plan Commission is scheduled to meet Oct. 11 to consider a proposal from Reesman Co. to rezone the agricultural site and to issue a permit for quarrying and excavation activities.

Company Chairman J.R. Reesman said if the city approves, his company would acquire the 75-acre farm and transform it into a productive commercial site, with a new road connecting it to the Burlington Industrial Park.

The company would excavate the hilly farm to remove sand and gravel valuable for road construction and other industrial uses. The company then would redevelop the site as part of the neighboring industrial park.

Reesman said the concept remains as appealing as it was 30 years ago, when his father was running the company and pitched the original idea to city officials.

“Nothing’s really changed,” he said. “It just makes sense.”

32 years in the making

The farm, which covered more than 100 acres at one time, was annexed into the city in 1990 from the Town of Burlington. But after approving the annexation, city officials heard loud opposition to the Reesman plan for redevelopment.

At the time, the company forecasted that it would spend five years extracting 3 million tons of gravel and other building material from the site.

Gravel has become an increasingly desirable finite but plentiful resource.

According to the federal U.S. Geological Survey, in 2020, 960 million tons of sand and gravel worth $9.2 billion were produced across the country in an estimated 6,800 pits by approximately 3,870 companies.

One of those stepping forward in the environmental protest was Robert Sullivan, who was related to other Sullivan family members making plans to sell the family farm to Reesman. Sullivan also served on the city Plan Commission at the time.

Sullivan collected more than 100 signatures on a petition opposing the farm project, and joined with Howe’s environmental group to stop the redevelopment.

Regional planners at the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission also designated the farm as part of an environmental corridor deserving special protection.

The City Council voted 5-3 against Reesman’s rezoning request in August 1990.

Sullivan, who still lives in the area, said his family has long since sold the farm property. He doubts that city officials eager for new development would deny Reesman again.

“It’s kind of a different environment now,” he said. “Times have changed.”

Some of the site was taken over by state highway planners when the Burlington bypass was constructed.

Owners want develop

The farm’s current owners, Jim and Suzanne Hughes, bought the property from Sullivan’s family shortly after the successful 1990 environmental protest to protect the land.

The Hughes family lived on the farm for nearly 10 years. Since, they have since been looking for ways to sell it.

Suzanne Hughes said the couple has run into numerous obstacles and delays from city bureaucrats and others regarding any potential industrial or residential development of the property.

“It’s been dragging on for a very long time,” she said.

About a year ago, the couple began discussions anew with Reesman representatives about the farm site.

Burlington City Council members on May 17 cited unspecified business competition or bargaining issues as reasons for holding a closed-door meeting to discuss what was described simply as “the Hughes property.”

Whatever the Plan Commission decides on the new rezoning and permit proposal will be subject to City Council ratification.

Suzanne Hughes said she is not especially optimistic, but she hopes to see Reesman’s new plans go through.

“It seems to be going around in circles for years and years and years,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming.”