With doorbell video: Home of Trump supporter reportedly doused with gasoline, signs vandalized

RACINE — Just days after two friends with opposing views dressed up for Halloween to hand out trick-or-treats as Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the house hosting the Trump signs was reportedly attacked in the early morning hours on Election Day.

Security cameras showed an adult man on the Ohio Street property pouring gasoline down the side of the house, vandalizing the signs, knocking over the flag pole, and smashing a yard light in the road. The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Tom Marquis was already at work and his wife was home alone, still sleeping.

Marquis said it was possible the person intended to burn the home but something caused him to suddenly run away instead.

“I could have lost everything,” Marquis said. “I could have lost my wife, my house, everything.”

The Racine Police Department could not be reached directly for comment. But Marquis said they said they would provide extra patrols in the area throughout Election Day.

Marquis ended up deciding to take down the remaining signs. He was advised by RPD that matters may worsen this evening.