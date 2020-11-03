 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With doorbell video: Home of Trump supporter reportedly doused with gasoline, signs vandalized
topical alert top story

With doorbell video: Home of Trump supporter reportedly doused with gasoline, signs vandalized

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Just days after two friends with opposing views dressed up for Halloween to hand out trick-or-treats as Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the house hosting the Trump signs was reportedly attacked in the early morning hours on Election Day.

Security cameras showed an adult man on the Ohio Street property pouring gasoline down the side of the house, vandalizing the signs, knocking over the flag pole, and smashing a yard light in the road. The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Tom Marquis was already at work and his wife was home alone, still sleeping.

Marquis said it was possible the person intended to burn the home but something caused him to suddenly run away instead.

“I could have lost everything,” Marquis said. “I could have lost my wife, my house, everything.”

The Racine Police Department could not be reached directly for comment. But Marquis said they said they would provide extra patrols in the area throughout Election Day.

Marquis ended up deciding to take down the remaining signs. He was advised by RPD that matters may worsen this evening.

“I’m not going to take any chances,” Marquis said. “I don’t want it to get any worse than it is and have something happen when we’re sleeping tonight.”

The neighbors step up

The damage was discovered by Marco Diaz, the neighbor and friend who dressed up as Joe Biden, as he left for work. Marco alerted his wife, Laura.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Laura Diaz called Marquis, who rushed home, and Marquis’ wife, who was still sleeping.

Laura Diaz said the situation was terrifying — not only for her neighbors, but also because a fire might have easily spread next door.

Ongoing problems

Marquis has had ongoing problems with the signs in his yards and not just with stolen signs.

On one occasion someone scrawled an obscenity across a Trump sign, then dropped a note off to the Diaz’s explaining they had taken care of the problem next door, without realizing the two neighbors were friends.

“It’s such a shame we can’t have different opinions and leave it at that,” Marquis said. “Just like it used to be.”

“I’m just in shock,” he added.

view from Ohio St.

The Diaz and Marquis homes in the 1700 block of Ohio Street in Racine.
Marco and Tom on Halloween

Marco Diaz as Joe Biden and Tom Marquis as Donald Trump outside their respective homes in the 1700 block of Ohio Street in Racine.
The damage was discovered by Marco Diaz, the next-door neighbor and friend who dressed up as Joe Biden, as he left for work. Marco alerted his wife, Laura, who called Marquis, who rushed home, and Marquis’ wife, who was still sleeping.

The damage was discovered by Marco Diaz, the next-door neighbor and friend who dressed up as Joe Biden, as he left for work. Marco alerted his wife, Laura, who called Marquis, who rushed home, and Marquis' wife, who was still sleeping.

Quote

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Ron Johnson says Hunter Biden revelations should've come out months ago; Dem senator says no evidence Joe Biden did wrong
Government and Politics

Ron Johnson says Hunter Biden revelations should've come out months ago; Dem senator says no evidence Joe Biden did wrong

  • 6 min to read

The Journal Times spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson in an exclusive interview Tuesday morning. In the 30-minute conversation, Johnson spoke about why he believes there are “deep state” federal employees working to undermine the president and why he has continued trying to expose alleged “sleazy” business dealings Johnson suspects Joe Biden has been involved in via Biden's son Hunter.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News