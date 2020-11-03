With doorbell video: Home of Trump supporter reportedly doused with gasoline, signs vandalized

RACINE — Just days after two friends with opposing views dressed up for Halloween to hand out trick-or-treats as Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the house hosting the Trump signs was reportedly attacked in the early morning hours on Election Day.
Security cameras showed an adult man on the Ohio Street property pouring gasoline down the side of the house, vandalizing the signs, knocking over the flag pole, and smashing a yard light in the road. The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Tom Marquis was already at work and his wife was home alone, still sleeping.
Marquis said it was possible the person intended to burn the home but something caused him to suddenly run away instead.
“I could have lost everything,” Marquis said. “I could have lost my wife, my house, everything.”
The Racine Police Department could not be reached directly for comment. But Marquis said they said they would provide extra patrols in the area throughout Election Day.
Marquis ended up deciding to take down the remaining signs. He was advised by RPD that matters may worsen this evening.
“I’m not going to take any chances,” Marquis said. “I don’t want it to get any worse than it is and have something happen when we’re sleeping tonight.”
The neighbors step up
The damage was discovered by Marco Diaz, the neighbor and friend who dressed up as Joe Biden, as he left for work. Marco alerted his wife, Laura.
Laura Diaz called Marquis, who rushed home, and Marquis’ wife, who was still sleeping.
Laura Diaz said the situation was terrifying — not only for her neighbors, but also because a fire might have easily spread next door.
Ongoing problems
Marquis has had ongoing problems with the signs in his yards and not just with stolen signs.
On one occasion someone scrawled an obscenity across a Trump sign, then dropped a note off to the Diaz’s explaining they had taken care of the problem next door, without realizing the two neighbors were friends.
“It’s such a shame we can’t have different opinions and leave it at that,” Marquis said. “Just like it used to be.”
“I’m just in shock,” he added.
