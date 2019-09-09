RACINE — Now that the City Council has approved the Hospitality Center’s request to extend its hours, Rev. Seth Raymond said he plans to implement the new schedule by the end of the month.
The center is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays. The extension allows the center to remain open until 2:30 p.m. and also on Wednesdays.
“We are grateful for the support of our neighbors, volunteers, and the City of Racine, all of whom, by allowing us to open five days a week, demonstrated their trust in our ability to serve those who are most vulnerable, including the homeless and those living with chronic mental and physical disabilities,” said Raymond.
Raymond said the center has hired a part-time manager, Pamela Nerad, to train volunteers and oversee the center’s homelessness prevention services. He also said the center will need more volunteers for Wednesdays; those who are interested can contact Nerad at pamela@hospitality-center.org.
Tension remains
Last week, some Downtown business owners spoke against the extended hours at the Plan Commission meeting.
Alderman Jeff Coe of the 1st District and Sandy Weidner of the 6th District stated they had heard complaints from business owners who did not want to speak at the City Council meeting because they feared backlash against their businesses for speaking against the Hospitality Center.
The center proposed extending its hours last December, but was met with complaints from area businesses about loitering, littering, loud noise and smoking.
The city granted the center a seven-month renewal of its conditional-use permit with a set of conditions to which the center and its neighbors had agreed. The recommendation from the Plan Commission was that after seven months, if the center kept up its end of the agreement, the city could revisit extending the center’s hours.
Coe stated that some business owners had thought the compromise was permanent and were unhappy that the center was again applying to extend its hours. He ultimately was the sole vote against the motion.
Weidner initially stated she would vote against it as well but stated she had changed her mind over the course of the debate.
Alderman Henry Perez from the 12th District, who at one time headed the Hospitality Center, spoke in support of its mission and asked why the center, which is part of the mission of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, has to apply for a permit from the city.
“I am always amazed that we are putting conditions on a church doing church work on their own church property,” said Perez. “I would be upset if the government told me not to serve the homeless in our church.”
Weidner asked for clarification on why the church was required to apply for a conditional use permit but no answer was available at that time.
Oh you know why Mr. Perez they serve black and brown people's mostly.
