With body-cam video — Caledonia police chief: Officer was not planting evidence

According to Caledonia police, the incident began at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday when police stopped a vehicle whose driver was suspected of driving 63 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police said a front-seat passenger declined to identify himself, and other passengers in the back were not wearing seat belts.

When police searched the people, officers found what they described as a corner tear in one passenger’s pocket. After the plastic material was passed around and inspected by officers, the officer captured on video tossed the item back inside the vehicle.

“Since there were no drugs in the corner tear, the officers discarded the empty packaging material in the vehicle,” Botsch wrote on Facebook. “This is what was observed in the video.”

After social media speculation that the video showed an office planting evidence, Caledonia police conducted an internal review and examined police bodycam footage from the incident. Botsch said bodycam footage confirms that the officer was only discarding a corner tear taken from a passenger’s pocket.

“The origin of the empty corner tear and the circumstances under which it was placed in the vehicle are supported by body-worn camera video,” Botsch wrote.