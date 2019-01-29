MOUNT PLEASANT — EverGreen Academy takes a novel approach to informing students and parents of weather-related cancellations. It does so through song.
For the past few years, instead of boring old voice messages, Mike Meier, the K-8 voucher school’s principal, has notified school families of cancellations using lyrics of his own creation.
“I don’t take myself too seriously,” said Meier, who added he doesn’t have the best singing voice.
Meier announced today’s closure due to extreme cold with a song set to the tune of “Baby Shark,” a repetitive song by PinkFrog that’s extremely popular with preschool and elementary school kids.
In his version, Meier replaced the words “baby shark” with “it’s too cold” and “there’s no school.”
Meier said he tried to persuade Hillary Huck, EverGreen’s elementary director of operations, to sing “Let it Go” from the 2013 Disney movie “Frozen,” but she suggested “Baby Shark” instead because it’s catchy and the kids like it.
“For some reason the younger children love that song,” Meier said.
Meier added that maybe they’ll do “Let It Go” next time. He formulates ideas for new songs with help from his staff and his older sister.
The message announcing that school was canceled on Monday due to a heavy snowfall was set to the tune of the 1969 Billboard Hot 100 single “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” which has become a popular song for sports fans who are sure their team will win. In EverGreen’s version, Meier sings “We ready, we ready, we ready, for the snow.”
Meier said he’s received nothing but positive feedback about his songs from parents via text and comments on social media and from students when they come back to school.
“The reason I like doing it is because I strongly believe in making learning fun,” Meier said. “It’s a pick-me-up for the kids and parents.”
