With a remote start to the school year, parents worry about child care, IEPs and socialization

“I cannot give up working,” she said. While the 12-year-old can help, she said her oldest daughter cannot do her schoolwork and help the younger two do their schoolwork at the same time. Help is limited because others in her family also have jobs. “We have to work,” she said.

Emotional state

Jessica Boman, who has one child in pre-K and two going into first grade, said she understands the district’s decision to go with remote learning.

“But I am beyond worried about my three young RUSD children’s social, emotional, and mental states,” she said in an email.

All of her children are already missing their friends and teachers, she said.

“To tell them they can’t return to school is going to break their little hearts,” Boman said.

She added that the remote-learning schedule will make things difficult for her family, since they work during the day. Now, she is worried about trying to find a babysitter who will not only care for them, but also help them complete their schoolwork.

Boman, who is in college at the moment, said she might have to quit school, or at least delay her senior year to give her the time to help her children with their schoolwork.