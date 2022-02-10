With a growing arboretum, Rochester plants the seed for new ideas about trees

ROCHESTER — An arboretum designed to showcase a variety of tree species is planting a seed that organizers hope will change the look of Rochester for future generations.

After landing a grant to create the arboretum two years ago in the Rochester Commons, village officials have won another grant to expand the exhibition with more trees.

The effort could culminate with a public Arbor Day celebration this April, followed by Rochester seeking a “Tree City U.S.A.” designation from the national Arbor Day Foundation.

More than that, organizers hope the arboretum becomes an interactive resource for residents or merchants who want to learn about new types of trees that they could plant in their neighborhoods.

“I hope people recognize that this is an effort that everyone can participate in,” said John Monsen, a member of the village’s park committee. “I think it’s very exciting.”

The western Racine County village of about 4,000 people is lined predominantly with maple trees in the public right-of-way along streets and sidewalks.

Chris Birkett, the village’s public works manager, said the arboretum concept grew out of a recognition that the maple trees eventually will reach the end of their life cycles. Or, even worse, a disease that attacks maple trees could come along and devastate the community.

By exhibiting a variety of other species, officials hope to encourage residents to plant and grow more types of trees, to diversify and beautify Rochester.

“We can say, ‘Well go to the arboretum and take a look,’ “ Birkett said. “It’s stewardship of the community.”

The effort is being funded by American Transmission Co., a utility line contractor that awards grants to communities to promote natural resources in areas separate from electrical utility service lines.

The company awarded Rochester a $2,000 grant in 2020 to create the arboretum. The first trees were planted in the Rochester Commons Park, 208 W. Spring St., located in the commons area that includes the Village Hall and the Public Library.

The park already had a playground set, and village officials added 13 new trees that included birch, oak, honey locust and cypress.

American Transmission now has awarded the village another $2,500 to expand the arboretum.

Company spokeswoman Jody Lau said the company is happy to partner with Rochester on growing its vision for the exhibition of trees.

“Rochester was selected for its smart and creative plan to increase tree diversity in the village,” Lau said, “and their educational efforts to help village residents understand the benefits of tree diversity to the community.”

When the new planting is done this spring, the expansion will introduce residents to such species as butternut, white pine, black cherry, shag bark hickory, basswood and others.

In addition to showcasing tree varieties, the arboretum will create more shade in Rochester Commons Park, making the public park easier to enjoy.

The project is drawing high praise from the Rochester Public Library, where administrators already are taking advantage of the arboretum as a new teaching tool.

Lissa Jensen, a librarian, said the staff has held a couple of outdoor programs already. Village officials recently asked the library about where the new trees should be planted.

Jensen said the growing arboretum creates opportunities to move children’s programs outside and teach kids about trees or other environmental issues.

“It’s a phenomenal addition,” she said. “I think we can do a lot with it.”

Monsen and other village officials helped to plant the first trees, and they are looking forward to the expansion this spring. Monsen said he has seen neighborhoods and communities that were virtually devoid of trees, because of a lack of planning. Rochester’s arboretum, he said, represents a thoughtful attempt to plan for future generations to have their own trees, and not just the same old maples.

“It gives people an opportunity to see trees that they’re not going to see at the big-box store,” he said. “It’s going to make a huge difference.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.